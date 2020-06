A TEL AVIV MIGLIAIA DI ISRAELIANI MANIFESTANO CONTRO L’ANNESSIONE. BERNIE SANDERS IN UN VIDEO SI RIVOLGE AI MANIFESTANTI

NOW: Thousands of Palestinians and Israelis pack Rabin Square in central Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government’s plan to annex large areas of the West Bank. Israeli police initially banned the event, but backtracked following pressure by left-wing Palestinian and Israeli politicians.

Netanyahu has stated that Israel will begin annexing West Bank settlements, including in the Jordan Valley, on July 1. Israeli officials have pledged that Palestinians living in annexed areas of the West Bank will not receive Israeli citizenship.

(Photos by Oren Ziv)