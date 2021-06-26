Al Monitor // ABBAS SOPRAVVIVERA’ QUEST’ESTATE AL MALCONTENTO PALESTINESE? La situazione a Gaza, in Cisgiordania, lo scenario internazionale

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/06/al-monitor-pulse-riuscira-abbas.html

Traduzione-sintesi

Molti a Washington e nella regione speravano che la questione palestinese tornasse in secondo piano dopo il cessate il fuoco mediato dall’Egitto Bene, un mese dopo, probabilmente è il momento di ripensarci.

CISGIORDANIA

Il malcontento popolare nei confronti del presidente Mahmoud Abbas e dell’Autorità Palestinese (AP) al potere potrebbe aver raggiunto un punto di svolta dopo la morte di Nizar Banat. Il crimine di Banat sembra non essere altro che le sue frequenti critiche all’Autorità Palestinese riporta Daoud Kuttab

I manifestanti che cantano “il popolo vuole la caduta

Tor Wennesland, il coordinatore speciale delle Nazioni Unite per il processo di pace in Medio Oriente, ha chiesto un’indagine indipendente sulla

Abbas ha fatto infuriare molti palestinesi annullando le elezioni del 29 aprile,dopo che sembrava che il sostegno alla sua coalizione in Cisgiordania si fosse svuotato

Abbas ha giustificato la cancellazione delle elezioni , accusando Israele di non permettere ai palestinesi di Gerusalemme di votare, ma la maggior parte dei palestinesi non ha creduto a questa tesi visto che a Gerusalemme le proteste erano molto intense per gli sfratti israeliani nel quartiere di Sheikh Jarrah.

GAZA E HAMAS

Non c’è bisogno di raccontare gli eventi che ne sono seguiti: Israele e Hamas, cercando di trarre vantaggio dagli scontri a Gerusalemme, hanno iniziato la guerra il 10 maggio.

Nei successivi 10 giorni, Hamas e la Jihad islamica hanno lanciato più di 4.300 razzi da Gaza verso Israele, uccidendo 12 persone, tra questi due bambini. Il fuoco israeliano e altre violenze hanno ucciso 243 Ben 72.000 abbiamo riportato qui

Eppure la crisi ha rafforzato la posizione di Hamas. I recenti sondaggi mostrano un brusco calo del sostegno ad Abbas e Fatah, e un corrispondente aumento di consensi per Hamas, come riporta Daoud Kuttab ‘è un diffuso malcontento per la presunta corruzione dell’Autorità Palestinese, la cancellazione delle elezioni, il cattivo stato di governo e dell’economia e la gestione politica di Abbas nei confronti di Israele.

IL RUOLO DEGLI USA

L’amministrazione Biden, non volendo lavorare con Hamas, designata come organizzazione terroristica, ha lanciato ad Abbas un’ancora salvezza

Nel frattempo, “la combinazione di un’amministrazione Biden

Le politiche israeliane in Cisgiordania hanno aggravato la frustrazione palestinese con l’Autorità Palestinese. I palestinesi hanno adottato tattiche di “confusione notturna”, ispirate da Hamas, per molestare i coloni in Cisgiordania, come riporta Ahmad Melhem. Le proteste a Sheikh Jarrah hanno rinnovato l’attenzione alla politica degli insediamenti israeliani (vedi l’ articolo di Aziza Nofal The Place

A Hebron, un altro punto critico della Cisgiordania, la decisione di installare un ascensore elettrico e costruire una strada per facilitare l’accesso dei coloni con bisogni speciali alla Moschea Ibrahimi (la Grotta dei Patriarchi), potrebbe comportare il sequestro delle terre palestinesi che riferisce Melhem

LO SCAMBIO DI PRIGIONIERI E LA RICOSTRUZIONE DI GAZA

Hamas ha finora respinto gli sforzi di Abbas, attraverso la mediazione egiziana, di discutere un governo di unità nazionale, come riporta Adnan Abu Amer . Hamas sente che sta cavalcando un’ondata di sostegno a spese di Abbas e vuole concessioni per rafforzare ulteriormente la propria posizione, anche per quanto riguarda l’organizzazione dell’assistenza internazionale per la ricostruzione a Gaza.

Finora c’è una mancanza di chiarezza per l’assistenza alla ricostruzione, e il controllo dei fondi, dal momento che Hamas non è nel giro, come riporta Hana Salah . Gli abitanti di Gaza, le cui case sono state parzialmente o totalmente distrutte, temono che la disputa politica tra Hamas e l’Autorità Palestinese ritarderà ulteriormente l’assistenza, come scrive Mai Abu Hasaneen

La Banca Mondiale . Prima dei danni causati dall’ultima escalation, gli abitanti di Gaza hanno sofferto i costi persistenti delle guerre precedenti, “chiusure prolungate, restrizioni alle attività economiche e gli effetti della pandemia di COVID-19. Prima delle recenti ostilità, la disoccupazione a Gaza era del 48% e metà della popolazione viveva in povertà».

Entsar Abu Jahal riferisce da Gaza City su come se la cavano genitori e figli dopo aver affrontato il trauma dei bombardamenti. Mai Abu Hasaneen riferisce qui di come le donne abbiano subito un aumento della violenza dall’inizio della pandemia di COVD-19. Abu Jahal osserva anche che gli animali domestici non sono stati risparmiati

L’assistenza a Gaza è complicata anche dall’insistenza israeliana su uno scambio di prigionieri con Hamas prima che vengano revocate ulteriori restrizioni, come riporta qui Hana Salah. Hamas chiede che Israele consenta al Qatar di fornire ingenti somme di aiuti monetari alla Striscia, mentre Israele afferma che non consentirà la ricostruzione su larga scala fino a quando Hamas non restituirà due civili israeliani, tenuti prigionieri, e i resti di due soldati dell’IDF caduti”, Rina Bassista riferisce

“Un importante leader di Hamas ha detto ad Al-Monitor che il capo del movimento, Ismail Haniyeh, ha promesso a Fadwa al-Barghouti, moglie del leader anziano di Fatah Marwan al-Barghouti, che il marito sarà in cima alla lista dei prigionieri rilasciati in qualsiasi accordo di scambio tra Hamas e Israele”, riferisce Rasha Abou Jalal . Marwan Barghouti è il leader palestinese più popolare, secondo numerosi sondaggi e sondaggi.

Hamas ha anche messo alla prova riporta Ben Caspit

LO SCENARIO INTERNAZIONALE

Il portavoce del Dipartimento di Stato Ned Price ha dichiarato il 24 giugno che gli Stati Uniti nutrono “ serie preoccupazioni

Abbas e l’AP sono assediati dal loro stesso popolo, Hamas è in ascesa e il nuovo governo israeliano, come il precedente, ha poco interesse a rilanciare i colloqui di pace con i palestinesi. Il senatore statunitense Jim Risch dell’Idaho, il repubblicano di rango del Comitato per le relazioni estere, sta ostacolando l’assistenza degli Stati Uniti a Gaza promessa dall’amministrazione Biden.

I ruoli dei partner statunitensi – Egitto, Giordania e Qatar in particolare – assumono un peso ancora maggiore nell’aiutare a prevenire un completo collasso delle istituzioni palestinesi e un altro round del conflitto israelo-palestinese.

Abbas shaken by backlash at home and abroad

Many in Washington and the region hoped that the Palestinian issue would return to the back burner after the Egyptian-mediated cease-fire between Hamas and Israel on May 20 and promises of reconstruction aid and assistance to Gaza

Well, one month later, it’s probably time to think again.

Let’s start in the West Bank, where popular discontent with President Mahmoud Abbas and the ruling Palestinian Authority (PA) may have reached a tipping point following the death of Nizar Banat in police custody after a brutal beating during an arrest at his home in Hebron.

Banat’s crime seems to have been nothing more than his frequent criticism of the PA, as Daoud Kuttab reports.

Demonstrators chanting “the people want the downfall of the regime” were repelled by PA security forces in Ramallah as they approached Abbas’ compound June 24, while protests and riots continued throughout the day.

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, has called for an independent investigation into Banat’s death. Nobody is putting much stock in the PA’s own inquiry.

Abbas infuriated many Palestinians by canceling elections April 29 after it appeared that support for his ruling Fatah party coalition the West Bank had hollowed out. Abbas and Fatah faced likely losses both to former Fatah leaders who had broken with Abbas and set up new parties, and to Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement which governs in Gaza and which until now had only had a smattering of support in the West Bank.

Abbas justified the cancellation by accusing Israel of not allowing Palestinians living in Jerusalem to vote, which most Palestinians didn’t buy; they saw through his calculation, whatever their grievances with Israeli actions in Jerusalem, where protests were already on high boil over Israeli evictions of Palestinians from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

No need to recount the events that followed; Israel and Hamas, seeking to capitalize on the confrontations in Jerusalem, were on full war footing by May 10.

Over the next 10 days, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad fired more than 4,300 rockets from Gaza into Israel, killing 12 people, including two children. Israeli fire and other violence killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children. As many as 72,000 Palestinians were displaced. In addition, the Israeli strikes caused severe damage to Gaza’s already inadequate health, education and public works infrastructure, as we reported here.

Yet the crisis bolstered Hamas’ standing. Recent polling shows a precipitous drop in support for Abbas and Fatah, and a corresponding rise for Hamas, as Daoud Kuttab reports. There is widespread discontent over perceived PA corruption, the cancellation of the elections, the poor state of governance and the economy, and Abbas’ handling of the confrontation with Israel, where he was mostly a bystander, despite a call from US President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration, unwilling to work with Hamas, which the United States has designated a terrorist organization, threw Abbas a lifeline by saying it would coordinate aid and assistance to Gaza via the PA.

Meanwhile, “the combination of a more involved Biden administration and a newly established Israeli government … whetted the appetite of the Ramallah leadership that was desperately looking for ways to become relevant and improve its standing,” Kuttab writes.

Israeli policies in the West Bank have compounded Palestinian frustration with the PA. Palestinians have adopted “night confusion” tactics, inspired by Hamas, to harass settlers in the West Bank, as Ahmad Melhem reports. The protests in Sheikh Jarrah has given renewed attention to Israeli settlement policy (check out the article by Aziza Nofal on the Palestinian short film “The Place” about Sheikh Jarrah).

In Hebron, another West Bank flashpoint, the decision to install an electric elevator and build a road to facilitate access for settlers with special needs to the Ibrahimi Mosque (the Cave of the Patriarchs) may entail seizing Palestinian lands surrounding the mosque, Melhem reports.

Prisoner exchange complicates Gaza assistance

Hamas has so far rejected Abbas’ efforts, through Egyptian mediation, to discuss a unity government, as Adnan Abu Amer reports. Hamas senses it is riding a wave of support at Abbas’ expense, and wants concessions to further strengthen its own position, including regarding the distribution of international reconstruction assistance to Gaza.

So far there is a lack of clarity on the process for reconstruction assistance, including who controls which funds, since Hamas is not in the loop, as Hana Salah reports. Gazans whose homes were partially or totally destroyed worry that the political dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority will further delay assistance, as Mai Abu Hasaneen writes.

The World Bank notes that Gaza’s contribution to the already fragile Palestinian economy has declined by half in the last three decades. Prior to the damage caused by the latest escalation, Gazans suffered from the lingering costs of previous wars, “prolonged closures, restrictions on economic activities, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the recent hostilities, Gaza suffered from 48% unemployment, and half of the population lived in poverty.”

A recent high-level World Bank delegation to Gaza noted the impact of mental trauma on children resulting from the 10-day bombing campaign, in addition to the loss of life and heavy toll on Gaza’s economy and infrastructure.

Entsar Abu Jahal reports from Gaza City on how parents and children are making out after dealing with the trauma of the bombing campaign. Mai Abu Hasaneen reports here on how women have suffered increased increases in violence since the start of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Abu Jahal also observes that pets have not been spared the effects of the bombing campaign.

Assistance to Gaza is also complicated by Israeli insistence on a prisoner swap with Hamas before further restrictions are lifted, as Hana Salah reports here.

“Hamas is demanding that Israel allow Qatar to deliver large sums of monetary aid to the Strip, while Israel says it won’t enable large-scale reconstruction until Hamas returns two Israeli civilians held in captivity and the remains of two fallen IDF soldiers,” Rina Bassist reports.

“A prominent Hamas leader told Al-Monitor that the movement’s chief, Ismail Haniyeh, promised Fadwa al-Barghouti, the wife of senior Fatah leader Marwan al-Barghouti, that her husband’s name will be on top of the list of released prisoners in any swap deal between Hamas and Israel,” Rasha Abou Jalal reports.

Marwan Barghouti is the most popular Palestinian leader, according to numerous polls and surveys.

Hamas has also been testing the new Israeli coalition government by sending incendiary balloons into Israel which, as Ben Caspit reports, ignited dozens of fires and burned hundreds of acres of farm and forest land in Israeli border communities.

In response, Israeli planes bombed Hamas targets in Gaza the night of June 17, and is preparing for the possibility of a resumption of hostilities.

Biden administration now has “serious concerns”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said June 24 that the United States has “serious concerns about Palestinian Authority restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by Palestinians and harassment of civil society activists and organizations.”

Abbas and the PA are under siege by their own people, Hamas is on the ascent, and the new Israeli government, like the previous one, has little interest in reviving peace talk with the Palestinians. US Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, is holding up US assistance to Gaza promised by the Biden administration.

The roles of US partners — Egypt, Jordan and Qatar in particular — take on even greater weight in helping prevent a complete breakdown of Palestinian institutions and another round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.