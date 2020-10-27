Amira Hass: SIGILLARE UNA STANZA DELLA CASA DI UNA FAMIGLIA PALESTINESE CON IL CEMENTO? Per Israele, è “URGENTE NECESSITA’ DI SICUREZZA”

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2020/10/amira-hass-sigillare-una-stanza-della.html

Il 21 ottobre, mercoledì mattina presto, i soldati dell’IDF hanno sigillato una stanza in un misero appartamento di tre stanze a Yabed, dove vivono Suheila Abu Bakr ei suoi otto figli. Il più anziano ha 19 anni, il più giovane quasi due. Sigillare una stanza significa riempirla di cemento. La sigillatura è stata eseguita con il permesso dell’Alta Corte di giustizia.

Due betoniere sono entrate nel quartiere di al-Salame affiancate da dozzine di veicoli militari. Secondo la sentenza dei giudici della Corte Suprema Menachem Mazuz e George Karra, i soldati avrebbero dovuto pompare il cemento in una sola stanza. Il cemento indisciplinato si è rovesciato e ha bloccato anche il corridoio, il bagno e parte della cucina. I giovani della famiglia allargata hanno lavorato a lungo e hanno rimosso il cemento indurente dalle parti dell’appartamento, che gli onorevoli giudici hanno permesso alla famiglia di continuare a utilizzare.

Il padre, Nazmi Abu Bakr, è accusato di aver ucciso il soldato dell’esercito israeliano Amit Ben Yigal. Il 12 maggio Ben Yigal è tornato con i suoi compagni da un’operazione di routine per effettuare arresti nel villaggio di Yabed. Ha marciato sulla stradina che porta alla base militare nell’insediamento di Dotan. Almeno due delle quattro persone arrestate quella stessa notte hanno marciato insieme a loro. La casa di Abu Bakr si trova all’inizio della strada. I giovani del quartiere hanno tirato loro delle pietre. Ci sono state delle urla.

L’accusa è stata presentata il 25 giugno. Si afferma che Abu Bakr ha lanciato un mattone dal tetto dell’edificio su Ben Yigal . In altre parole, secondo quanto abbiamo appreso nelle nostre lezioni di educazione civica alle elementari, si presume che Nazmi Abu Bakr sia innocente, perché non è stato ancora dimostrato colpevole, ma non nell’unico stato ebraico democratico al mondo. Agiamo secondo il Regolamento n. 119 dei Regolamenti di emergenza del 1945 del Mandato britannico che consentono al governatore militare di confiscare una struttura e demolirla se si sospetta che sia stata utilizzata per commettere un crimine. In altre parole punire prima del processo e punire più persone per un delitto attribuito a una sola persona.

Quelli che chiedevano vendetta immediata ne sono usciti parzialmente soddisfatti. Erano arrabbiati con i misericordiosi giudici Mazuz e Karra, che hanno ascoltato la petizione contro la demolizione e il 10 agosto hanno stabilito che l’intero appartamento non doveva essere demolito, ma era consentito sigillare una delle sue stanze . Il giudice Yael Willner, secondo l’opinione di una minoranza, era favorevole alla demolizione dell’intero appartamento. Demolire l’appartamento al terzo piano non solo avrebbe privato i bambini e la madre di un tetto sopra la testa, ma avrebbe anche potuto distruggere i due piani sottostanti – dove vivono le famiglie dei fratelli di Nazmi Abu Bakr – o causare loro danni irreparabili. Ecco perché la famiglia e il villaggio hanno lodato la decisione a maggioranza dell’Alta Corte.

C’è qualcosa in comune tra coloro che chiedono vendetta e gli onorevoli giudici : tutti hanno condannato il 49enne Abu Bakr prima che fosse raggiunto un verdetto. Nell’opporsi alla demolizione, Mazuz e Karra hanno ripetutamente chiamato Abu Bakr “l’aggressore”. Mazuz ha scritto che “ l’atto attribuito all’aggressore è un crimine grave e spregevole”. Se è attribuito solo a lui, perché concludere già che è un “aggressore? “ Karra ha trattato l’accusa come un fatto accettato. In altre parole, lo Shin Bet – sul quale l’accusa militare ha fatto affidamento per la stesura dell’accusa – ha deciso che l’uomo è colpevole e Karra lo ha accettato come un decreto del cielo. Tutto ciò che resta da fare ai giudici militari, secondo Karra, è decidere sulla sentenza: “ L’ aggressore riceverà la sua punizione, ma le conseguenze delle sue azioni non dovrebbero essere imposte a coloro che non hanno peccato “.

A merito dei giudici va detto che non hanno nemmeno preteso che Abu Bakr avrebbe ricevuto un processo equo. Karra ha effettivamente ritenuto necessario revocare l’ordine di confisca e demolizione dell’appartamento, ma si è allineato con Mazuz e ha accettato di sigillare la camera da letto del padre, di sua moglie e di alcuni bambini . Nello spirito della loro raccomandazione il capo del comando centrale dell’IDF ha cambiato l’ordine originale di confisca e demolizione dell’appartamento, e il 13 ottobre ha firmato un ordine di confisca e sigillatura per una stanza “perché urgenti esigenze militari lo richiedono “.

All’inizio di settembre ho visitato la famiglia allargata di Abu Bakr. I membri mi hanno parlato del loro arresto dalla notte in cui Ben Yigal è stato ucciso e degli interrogatori ai quali sono stati sottoposti, con tutte le intimidazioni e le umiliazioni che ne sono seguite. Anche Suheila, 45 anni, è stata arrestata e indagata, così come sua figlia Iman. “ È stata la cosa più difficile per me “, ha detto la madre, “ essere detenuta e indagata quando i miei figli sono stati lasciati soli “.

Fino a quella notte, hanno detto i membri della famiglia, non avevano mai avuto attriti con l’esercito, che spesso passava sotto la loro casa quando tornavano dalle incursioni nel villaggio e sulla via del ritorno alla base dell’insediamento. Alcuni membri della famiglia hanno lavorato in Israele, come ha fatto Nazmi Abu Bakr, fino all’arrivo del coronavirus . Da allora si guadagna da vivere grazie ai lavori saltuari e all’appezzamento di terreno sotto la loro casa, che ha ulivi, un orto e delle oche. Ad alcuni dei bambini piace aiutarlo, soprattutto con le oche.

Urgenti bisogni militari richiedono che d’ora in poi otto bambini debbano crescere all’ombra di un pezzo di cemento che sigilla la camera da letto. L’Alta Corte di giustizia ha stabilito che si trattava di un atto proporzionato.

On October 21, early Wednesday morning, IDF soldiers sealed a room in a meager three-room apartment in Yabed, where Suheila Abu Bakr and her eight children live. The oldest is 19, the youngest almost two. To seal a room means to fill it with concrete. The sealing was done with the permission of the High Court of Justice.

military vehicles Two cement mixers entered the al-Salame neighborhood backed up by dozens of. According to the ruling of Supreme Court justices Menachem Mazuz and George Karra, the soldiers were supposed to pump the concrete into only one room. But the undisciplined concrete spilled over and blocked the hallway too, the bathroom and part of the kitchen. Young people from the extended family worked for a long time and removed the hardening concrete from the parts of the apartment that the honorable justices allowed the family to continue using.

IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal The father, Nazmi Abu Bakr, is charged with murdering. On May 12, Ben Yigal returned with his comrades from a routine operation to make arrests in the village of Yabed. They marched on the narrow road that leads to the military base in the settlement of Dotan. At least two of the four people arrested that same night were marched along with them. The Abu Bakr home stands at the beginning of the road. Young people from the neighborhood threw rocks at them. There was shouting.

The indictment was filed on June 25. It stated that Abu Bakr threw a brick from the roof of the building on Ben Yigal. In other words, according to what we learned in our civics classes in grade school, Nazmi Abu Bakr is presumed to be innocent because he has still not yet been proven guilty. But not in the only democratic Jewish state in the world. We act according to Regulation No. 119 of the Emergency Regulations from 1945 of the British Mandate, and these allow the military governor to confiscate a structure and demolish it if he suspects it was used to commit a crime. In other words, to punish before the trial and punish the many for a crime attributed to only one person.

Demolishing the High Court. Those demanding immediate revenge came out partially satisfied. They were angry at the merciful justices Mazuz and Karra, who heard the petition against the demolition and ruled on August 10 that the entire apartment should not be demolished, but it was permissible to seal one of its rooms. Justice Yael Willner, in a minority opinion, favored allowing the demolition of the entire apartment.the apartment on the third floor would not only have deprived the children and their mother of a roof over their heads, but also could have destroyed the two floors below – where the families of Nazmi Abu Bakr’s brothers live – or caused them irreparable damage. That is why the family and the village lauded the majority decision of

Open gallery view The Abu Bakr family, left to right: Eman, Islam, Nasrallah, Suhaila (the mother), Israa, Aisha, Mohamed and Monjid.Credit: Nidal Shtayah

But there is something in common between those demanding revenge and the honorable justices: They all convicted the 49-year-old Abu Bakr before a verdict was reached. In opposing the demolition, Mazuz and Karra repeatedly called Abu Bakr the “assailant.” Mazuz wrote that “the act attributed to the assailant is a serious and contemptible crime.” If it is still only attributed to him, then why conclude already that he is an “assailant?” Karra treated the indictment as an accepted fact. In other words, the Shin Bet – upon which the military prosecution has relied for the drafting of the indictment – decided that the man is guilty, and Karra accepted this as a decree from the heavens. All that’s left for the military judges to do, according to Karra, is decide on the sentence: “The measure of the law will be carried out for the assailant [and] he will receive his punishment. But the consequences of his actions should not be imposed on those who have not sinned.”

To the justices’ credit, it must be said that they did not even pretend that Abu Bakr would receive a fair trial. Karra actually thought it necessary to revoke the confiscation and demolition order for the apartment, but fell into line with Mazuz and agreed to the sealing of the bedroom of the father, his wife and a few of the children. In the spirit of their recommendation, the head of IDF Central Command changed the original confiscation and demolition order for the apartment, and on October 13 signed a confiscation and sealing order for one room “because urgent military needs require it.”

At the start of September, I visited the Abu Bakr extended family. Members told me about their arrest since the night Ben Yigal was killed and the interrogations they underwent, with all the intimidation and humiliations involved. Suheila, 45, was also arrested and investigated, as well as her daughter Iman. “It was the hardest thing for me,” said the mother, “to be taken for detention and investigation when my children were left behind, alone.”

often passed under their house Until that night, said family members, they had never had friction with the army – whichwhen they returned from raids in the village, and on their way back to their base in the settlement. A few family members worked in Israel, as did Nazmi Abu Bakr, until the coronavirus arrived. Since then he has made his living from odd jobs and the plot of land under their house, which has olive trees, a vegetable garden and a goose coop. Some of the children liked to help him there, especially with the geese.

Urgent military needs required that from now on, eight children will grow up in the shadow of a hunk of concrete that seals off the bedroom. The High Court of Justice ruled that this was a proportionate act.