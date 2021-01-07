ATTACCO AL CONGRESSO – Pax Christi USA, ai media www.paxchristiusa.org

tratto da: https://paxchristiusa.org/2021/01/06/media-statement-on-todays-events-at-the-u-s-capitol/
da: Renato Sacco
“Siamo chiari. Gli eventi che si svolgono oggi al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti sono il risultato della demagogia di un uomo, il presidente Trump, e del fallimento di tutti coloro – politici, media, famiglia e altri – che hanno scusato, trascurato, respinto o altrimenti incoraggiato l’odio e le divisioni retorica che ha definito il mandato di questo presidente. Coloro che avrebbero potuto e dovuto ritenere responsabile questo presidente hanno fatto esattamente l’opposto negli ultimi quattro anni – spesso con progetti per far avanzare i propri programmi – e gli incidenti orribili e vergognosi di oggi al Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti sono stati il triste e prevedibile risultato di questa abdicazione di responsabilità.
“Nel libro del profeta Osea, Dio avverte ‘Quando semineranno il vento, raccoglieranno il turbine.’ Per quei membri del Congresso che hanno sostenuto questo presidente in ogni momento, le richieste tardive per la pace, gli appelli al rispetto e gli ammonimenti contro la violenza – che arrivano ora quando si sentono direttamente minacciati – suonano vuoti e vuoti. Forse gli eventi di oggi serviranno come momento di conversione per alcuni; forse questo momento può servire a mettere in pausa i peggiori impulsi del nostro carattere nazionale. Solo il tempo lo dirà. Le parole e le azioni dei nostri leader eletti che vanno avanti racconteranno la storia dell’impatto che hanno gli eventi di oggi “.
MEDIA STATEMENT: On today’s events at the U.S. Capitol
Media statement from Johnny Zokovitch, Executive Director of Pax Christi USA, in response to the events today at the U.S. Capitol during the counting of the Electoral College vote:
“Let us be clear. The events unfolding today at the U.S. Capitol are the result of the demagoguery of one man, President Trump, and the failure of all those – politicians, media, family, and more – who excused, overlooked, dismissed or otherwise encouraged the hateful and divisive rhetoric that have defined this president’s term in office. Those who could have and should have held this president accountable did just the opposite for the past four years – often with designs on advancing their own agendas – and today’s ugly, shameful incidents at the U.S. Capitol were the sad, predictable outcome of this abdication of responsibility.
“In the book of the prophet Hosea, God warns ‘When they sow the wind, they will reap the whirlwind.’ For those Members of Congress who have supported this president at every turn, the belated pleas for peace, appeals for respect, and admonitions against violence coming now when they feel themselves directly threatened ring hollow and empty. Maybe today’s events will serve as a moment of conversion for some; maybe this moment may serve to give pause to the worst impulses of our national character. Only time will tell. The words and actions of our elected leaders moving forward will tell the tale of what impact today’s events have.”
Quest'opera viene distribuita con Licenza Creative Commons. Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Condividi allo stesso modo 3.0 Italia.