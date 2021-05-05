Ben Caspit // Israele non è rassicurato dall’incontro di Biden con il capo del Mossad

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/05/ben-caspit-israele-non-e-rassicurato.html

Traduzione sintesi

Il 30 aprile alla Casa Bianca si sono incontrati il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden e il capo del Mossad Yossi Cohen Biden “è passato per esprimere le condoglianze per la tragedia di Mount Meron”.

Fonti diplomatiche hanno riferito ad Al-Monitor che l’incontro è stato tutt’altro che un “salto di qualità” – il tipo di incontro al quale gli alti funzionari israeliani si sono abituati nel corso degli anni. A quanto pare si trattava di un incontro organizzato dalla Casa Bianca su richiesta del presidente. Cohen, l’ultima arma del primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu nel suo disperato tentativo di far deragliare l’incombente ritorno degli Stati Uniti all’accordo sul nucleare iraniano, venerdì scorso ha avuto un lungo colloquio di un’ora con Biden.

Che Biden si sia preso la briga di incontrare Cohen dopo non averlo fatto il mese scorso, quando il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale israeliano Meir Ben-Shabbat ha tenuto riunioni di alto livello a Washington, attesta la posizione di Cohen nella capitale americana. Il simpatico capo del Mossad gode di un prestigio unico come capo della decantata agenzia di spionaggio negli ultimi cinque anni. In Israele, è una figura alquanto controversa alla luce della sua passione per le luci della ribalta e per le ambizioni di succedere a Netanyahu su tutta la linea. Tuttavia, nella comunità dell’intelligence Cohen ha acquisito ammiratori nella maggior parte delle capitali occidentali.

È arrivato a Washington il 26 aprile e ha condotto incontri con il direttore della CIA William Burns, il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale Jake Sullivan, il segretario di Stato Anthony Blinken

Fonti diplomatiche a Gerusalemme informate sul contenuto dell’incontro hanno detto che Biden ha salutato Cohen esprimendo un forte sentimento sionista. Il presidente ha sottolineato che ama Israele, ama il popolo ebraico, garantisce la sicurezza e il benessere di Israele e non tornerà mai indietro su questo impegno. Biden ha confermato il suo vivo interesse per l’Olocausto, ha dichiarato il suo impegno per i recenti accordi di pace israeliani con gli stati arabi e musulmani garantendo il suo sostegno.

Il discorso si è poi spostato sull’elefante iraniano nella stanza. Secondo sia fonti diplomatiche di Gerusalemme e di funzionari degli Stati Uniti, Cohen ha presentato a Biden la percezione di Israele sulla minaccia iraniana e gli ha fornito una sintesi delle informazioni che aveva presentato in altri suoi incontri a Washington. Secondo Cohen, un ritorno all’accordo originale sarebbe un grave errore , viste le lacune dell’accordo del 2015. Washington dovrebbe lottare per un accordo diverso, noto come il secondo Piano d’azione globale congiunto (JCPOA2), colmando i buchi del primo accordo tra Iran, Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Francia, Germania, Russia, Cina e Unione europea.

Tra i principali difetti enumerati da Cohen vi è il mancato rispetto dell’accordo per il programma di missili balistici a medio e lungo raggio dell’Iran, la sponsorizzazione del terrorismo da parte del Corpo delle Guardie Rivoluzionarie Islamiche e del Ministero dell’Intelligence e la sua destabilizzazione regionale. Le potenze mondiali dovrebbero considerare l’Iran come uno stato che sostiene e diffonde il terrorismo piuttosto che ricompensarlo.

La conversazione è poi passata alla discussione sulle potenziali dimensioni militari dell’Iran. Biden ha esposto il punto di vista degli Stati Uniti. Si deve tornare all’accordo originale secondo un modello di “ conformità in cambio di conformità Cohen ha presentato un approccio diverso. L’accordo originale si basa su false supposizioni evidenziate nei file sottratti all’Iran nel 2018.

Cohen ha suggerito al presidente di approfondire alcune questioni come i siti sospetti Ha sostenuto che un ritorno all’accordo e una revoca delle sanzioni economiche priverebbe gli Stati Uniti della leva per modificare e migliorare l’accordo. Sebbene i disaccordi non siano stati risolti, l’incontro è stato descritto come molto amichevole e il presidente ha ascoltato attentamente il suo ospite. Si è anche complimentato con il Mossad per i suoi risultati.

“Alla fine”, ha detto ad Al-Monitor un’alta fonte diplomatica israeliana a Gerusalemme a condizione di anonimato, “Biden ha scelto Cohen per trasmettere un messaggio chiaro: gli Stati Uniti non stavano abbandonando Israele, non avrebbero mai acconsentito all’acquisizione di capacità nucleare militare da parte dell’Iran, il ritorno all’accordo non è la fine del mondo ma solo l’inizio di un processo”.

Netanyahu è indubbiamente poco soddisfatto dell’approccio americano. Uno dei suoi collaboratori ha dichiarato ad Al-Monitor questa settimana in condizioni di anonimato: “Gli americani stanno decisamente procedendo a tutta velocità con l’accordo. Potremmo sentire di qualche svolta nel giro di pochi giorni”.

La domanda è se le osservazioni di Biden fossero destinate solo a Netanyahu o se stesse valutando le diminuite possibilità di Netanyahu di rimanere in carica. Una cosa è chiara: con o senza Netanyahu, l’Iran rimarrà la questione chiave dei futuri colloqui tra Gerusalemme e Washington.

US President Joe Biden and Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen met on April 30 at the White House. A spokesperson for the American National Security Council said Cohen’s original meeting was with the agency’s chief Jake Sullivan, and that Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy in Mount Meron.’’

But diplomatic sources told Al-Monitor the meeting was anything but a “drop by” — the kind of meeting senior Israeli officials have grown accustomed to over the years. It was apparently a full meeting set up by the White House at the president’s request. Cohen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s final weapon in his desperate bid to derail the looming US return to the Iran nuclear deal, had a lengthy one-hour sit-down with Biden last Friday.

That Biden took the trouble to meet with Cohen after not doing so last month when Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat held top-level meetings in Washington attests to Cohen’s standing in the American capital. The personable Mossad chief enjoys unique prestige as head of the vaunted spy agency for the past five years. In Israel, he cuts a somewhat controversial figure in light of his fondness for the limelight and rumored ambitions to succeed Netanyahu down the line. However, in the intelligence community, Cohen has acquired admirers in most Western capitals.

Cohen’s English is flawless and he projects personal charm and charisma. He arrived in Washington on April 26 and conducted meetings with CIA director William Burns, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Undersecretary Wendy Sherman, director of national intelligence Avril Haines and others.

Word of the quality intelligence Cohen had brought with him likely reached the Oval Office and Burns told him on April 28 that the president would be very happy to see him. The meeting took place two days later at the White House.

Diplomatic sources in Jerusalem informed about the content of the meeting said Biden greeted Cohen with an outpouring of Zionist sentiment. The two go way back to the time Biden served as vice president and Cohen as Israel’s national security adviser. The president stressed that he loves Israel, loves the Jewish people, guarantee Israel’s security and well-being and would never go back on this commitment. Biden told Cohen of his keen interest in the Holocaust, declared his commitment to the recent Israeli peace agreements with Arab and Muslim states and pledged his support for continued momentum in this regard.

Talk then moved to the Iranian elephant in the room. According to both the Jerusalem diplomatic sources and US officials, Cohen presented Biden with Israel’s perception of the Iran threat and provided him with an executive summary of the intelligence he had presented at his other Washington meetings. According to Cohen, a return to the original deal would be a grave mistake, given the flaws in the 2015 agreement. Washington should strive for a different agreement, to be known as the second Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA2), plugging up the holes in the first deal between Iran, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union.

Among the key flaws Cohen enumerated was the agreement’s disregard for Iran’s medium- and long-range ballistic missile program, Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Intelligence and its destabilization of regional security. The world powers, Cohen reportedly told Biden, should put Iran in its place as a state supporting and spreading terrorism rather than rewarding it.

The conversation then moved to discussion of Iran’s potential military dimensions. Biden laid out the US view that the powers must return to the original deal according to a “compliance in return for compliance” model, after which the signatories would seek to improve and expand the deal.

Cohen presented a different approach. The original deal is based on false assumptions that Israel has exposed, especially in the nuclear archives, he said, referring to the classified files Israel spirited out of Iran in 2018.

Cohen suggested that the president delve into the developments since the signing of the agreement almost six years ago, including suspicious sites (such as the warehouse in the Tehran district of Turquzabad, for example) that have yet to be explored. Cohen also flagged the scientists operating under the Defense Ministry to develop military nuclear capabilities and other matters that Iran has failed to explain satisfactorily.

Cohen argued that a return to the agreement and a lifting of economic sanctions would deprive the United States of leverage to amend and improve the agreement. While the disagreements were not resolved, the meeting was described as very friendly and the president listened attentively to his guest. He also complimented the Mossad on its achievements.

“Ultimately,” a senior Israeli diplomatic source in Jerusalem told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, “Biden chose Cohen in order to relay a clear message that the US was not abandoning Israel, that it would never agree to Iran acquiring military nuclear capability and that the return to the agreement is not the end of the world but just the beginning of a process.”

Netanyahu, who received an extensive briefing by Cohen on the meeting and questioned him at length, is undoubtedly less than happy with the American approach. One of his associates told Al-Monitor this week on condition of anonymity, “The Americans are definitely moving full speed ahead with the agreement. We may be hearing of some breakthrough within days.”

The question is whether Biden’s remarks were meant only for Netanyahu or if he were considering Netanyahu’s diminishing prospects of remaining in office throughout his presidency. One thing is clear: With or without Netanyahu, Iran will remain the key issue of future talks between Jerusalem and Washington.