Gideon Levy: LA SINISTRA SUICIDA IN ISRAELE

Gideon Levy

Haaretz corrispondente

The Israeli left is in a frenzy, a fatal frenzy – opinion pieces, petitions, manifestos and advertisements. “The left either unites or it commits suicide,” screamed one petition published Friday. We haven’t had such an active, animated left for a long time – not since the last election.

Not even close. What woke the Israeli left from its slumber is the existential question of whether MK Revital Swid will serve in the next Knesset, whether MK Ilan Gilon will be in or out. That’s the truth about the battle to unite the left. It revolves around whether No. 6 on the Labor -Gesher ticket and No. 5 on the Democratic Union slate are in or out.

Israel’s Zionist left changes names and electoral alliances like socks. That’s what happens when a great and powerful movement overflows its banks. We might well as ask, suppose they gave a political party – or two or three – and nobody came.

On the right – don’t ask me to remember all the names – the objectives are clear: tightening the noose of the occupation, expanding the settlements, increasing the abuse of the Palestinians, achieving as much bloodshed and dispossession as possible, furthering the deprivations of Israel’s Arab citizens, demolishing more homes, silencing potential critics, crippling the judicial system and keeping Benjamin Netanyah u in power until the end of time. It’s all very clear.And what does the Zionist left want? Its only obvious goal is to get rid of Netanyahu. A worthy aim, but not worthy of the hysteria surrounding it. For the same reason, the question of whether Labor Party Chairman Amir Peretz will give in to the pressure to join Democratic Union to the left isn’t a crucial question. Why would he join? To win enough votes to pass the electoral threshold? Why pass the electoral threshold? So that Swid and Gilon make it into the Knesset.

The latest polls suggest that neither of the two Zionist left-wing parties is in danger of failing. But if that happened, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. It’s true that tens of thousand of votes would be lost to the bloc, but in any event it’s headed toward a unity government with Likud in which the left won’t have a voice. Even if a center-left government were formed, so what?Meretz wouldn’t be able to influence it, Labor wouldn’t even try. When the sole objective is to oust Netanyahu, everything else disappears. The “Dump Netanyahu” campaign should have included a proposal for a new way forward, beyond slogans that are past their sell-by date. But when there’s no alternative path, why should we care about the future of these two moldy parties?

A suicidal left isn’t a left that’s not uniting, a suicidal left is a silent left. A suicidal left is a left that has lost its way. It’s a left that supports nearly every military action, a left that believes that Israel’s judicial and enforcement system will save the country and thus it shouldn’t be touched. A suicidal left is a left that doesn’t renew its leadership.

A suicidal left is a left that continues to believe in a two-state solution despite knowing that it’s no longer possible. A suicidal left is a left that doesn’t dare propose a dialogue with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A suicidal left is a left that doesn’t try to unite with the Joint List of Arab parties. A suicidal left is a left that dreams of a government of generals from Kahol Lavan and believes that this would be good.

A suicidal left is a left that believes that drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army is a virtue. A suicidal left is a left that is silent, and even supportive, when abroad being anti-Israel is equated with anti-Semitism. A suicidal left is a left that cares only about organizational issues, who’s running with whom, and when. What’s the point of increasing its electoral strength? This is where words fail me.