Hasson e Yanal Jbareen, Fatima Khamaisi // I cittadini arabi di Israele mostrano un coinvolgimento senza precedenti nelle proteste di Gerusalemme

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/05/ir-hasson-eyanal-jbareen-fatima.html

– maggio 09, 2021

Traduzione sintesi

Dei 200 palestinesi feriti nei violenti scontri di venerdì a Gerusalemme, due hanno subito ferite moderate. In questa partecipazione senza precedenti dei cittadini arabi di Israele ai recenti incidenti, non sorprende che entrambi non siano residenti a Gerusalemme Est, ma piuttosto cittadini arabi di Israele.

Secondo Sireen Jbareen, 25 anni, una figura di spicco nel movimento di protesta dei giovani cittadini arabi di Israele, più di 250 manifestanti della sola città araba israeliana di Umm al-Fahm hanno preso parte alle proteste a Sheikh Jarrah venerdì. Inoltre centinaia di manifestanti che si sono scontrati con la polizia nel complesso della moschea di Al-Aqsa venerdì sera provenivano da città arabe israeliane settentrionali e centrali.

Il rapporto, tuttavia, tra i palestinesi di Gerusalemme Est e i cittadini arabi di Israele, è complesso. Da un lato, i cittadini arabi di Israele mediano tra i residenti di Gerusalemme Est e le autorità israeliane, poiché la maggior parte di loro occupa posizioni di vertice nella parte orientale della capitale israeliana: avvocati, presidi scolastici e funzionari delle agenzie governative. D’altra parte i residenti di Gerusalemme Est nutrono risentimento verso i cittadini arabi benestanti di Israele, che dicono di aver dimenticato i loro fratelli di Gerusalemme che soffrono sotto l’occupazione israeliana.

Negli ultimi anni questa nozione è stata convalidata poiché solo i palestinesi di Gerusalemme hanno preso parte alla lotta a Gerusalemme est. Solo di rado ondate di proteste a Gerusalemme est, per lo più intorno alla moschea di Al-Aqsa, hanno acceso manifestazioni anche altrove in Israele.

Nessuno ricorda tuttavia, un così vasto coinvolgimento dei cittadini arabi di Israele nelle manifestazioni di Gerusalemme Est. Durante gli ultimi 10 giorni del Ramadan, dozzine di autobus di fedeli, alcuni dei quali hanno partecipato ai recenti scontri con la polizia, sono arrivati ​​nella capitale dalle città e dai paesi arabi del nord e del centro Israele. Per molti palestinesi, gerosolimitani e non gerosolimitani, questo segna un cambiamento drammatico.

La vecchia generazione palestinese, che ha vissuto le due intifada nei primi anni ’90 e 2000, “dice che non ne è uscito nulla” e “ha perso la speranza”, dice Jbareen. “Ora i giovani sentono di dover uscire allo scoperto [e protestare]“, aggiunge. Yara, 21 anni, anche lei di Umm al-Fahm, afferma che “ciò che sta accadendo a Gerusalemme non sta accadendo solo ai suoi abitanti“, sottolineando che i cittadini arabi di Israele lottano affinché gli arabi, in tutto Israele, possano esercitare il loro diritto di rimanere nelle loro terre. I residenti di Umm al-Fahm hanno un ruolo fondamentale nelle proteste arabe israeliane in generale. Tra i manifestanti palestinesi di Gerusalemme i giovani residenti di Umm al-Fahm hanno la reputazione di impavidità dinanzi alla polizia.

Il raduno dietro i palestinesi di Gerusalemme è strettamente connesso alla recente ondata di proteste a Umm al-Fahm contro la polizia, cieca dinanzi alla crescente violenza all’interno della comunità araba. Un paio di mesi fa tre gruppi di giovani del movimento sociale si sono uniti per formare il “Movimento Fahmawi Unito” (Fahmawi è un soprannome per un residente di Umm al-Fahm). I suoi leader coordinano sia le proteste contro la polizia nel nord, sia le proteste a Gerusalemme. Anche i social network hanno svolto un ruolo chiave nel radunare giovani sostenitori della lotta. Sabato molti giovani hanno cambiato la loro immagine del profilo sui social media in solidarietà con i feriti negli scontri della moschea di Al-Aqsa utilizzando l’hashtag PLM – Palestinian Lives Matter.

Anche la comunità drusa in Israele, che di solito si astiene dall’unirsi alle proteste della comunità araba, e di certo non si fa coinvolgere in quelle dei palestinesi a Gerusalemme, ha recentemente iniziato a postare video sui social media utilizzando l’hashtag “Save Sheikh Jarrah”. Finora, domenica, l’hashtag ha avuto più di 1,5 milioni di condivisioni su Twitter ed è stato inserito nella scheda trend di Twitter in Israele e in Cisgiordania.

“Quando sono arrivato a Sheikh Jarrah venerdì, ho visto chiaramente la separazione razzista“, dice Shadi Nassar, 23 anni, dalla città araba israeliana settentrionale di Arabeh. “Gerusalemme è il centro della questione palestinese, senza di essa non c’è liberazione del popolo palestinese, che vive sotto l’occupazione e l’ingiustizia storica”. Ha aggiunto che i giovani arabi cittadini di Israele si stanno dirigendo a Gerusalemme “per esprimere solidarietà ai residenti di Sheikh Jarrah e Gerusalemme” così per lottare per la creazione di uno stato palestinese la cui capitale sia Gerusalemme.

Lin Jbareen, 17 anni, di Umm al-Fahm dice che dopo aver “visto l’ingiustizia e il dolore della [sua] gente”, si è resa conto, “che la resistenza in qualsiasi forma è efficace, e quindi sto facendo del mio meglio per prendere parte a manifestazioni e azioni sociali in modo che forse un giorno ci sarà una grande rivoluzione”. Ibrahim, 18 anni, della città araba israeliana settentrionale di Kafr Kana, vede le proteste come un obbligo religioso. “I musulmani residenti a Gerusalemme soffrono di discriminazioni in ogni ambito della vita, come dimostrano gli sfratti dal quartiere di Sheikh Jarrah”, dice. “Sono contro la discriminazione in generale, soprattutto contro i deboli, e quindi è un mio obbligo religioso sostenerli”, aggiunge. Yara, 22 anni, della città settentrionale di Baka al-Garbiyeh, sottolinea che i giovani arabi cittadini di Israele si stanno unendo alle ultime proteste “perché siamo un popolo, una nazione, dalla Galilea al Negev, e continueremo a venire [ alle proteste]”

———————————————-

Out of the 200 Palestinians wounded on Friday’s violent clashes in Jerusalem, two suffered moderate wounds. Amid the unprecedented participation of Arab citizens of Israel in the recent incidents, it is not surprising that both of them are not East Jerusalem residents, but rather Arab citizens of Israel.

According to Sireen Jbareen, 25, a leading figure in the young Arab citizens of Israel protest movement, more than 250 protesters from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm alone took part in the protests in Sheikh Jarrah on Friday. In addition, hundreds of the protesters who clashed with police in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday evening came from northern and central Israeli Arab towns.

The relationship, however, between East Jerusalem Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel, is complex. On the one hand, Arab citizens of Israel mediate between East Jerusalem residents and Israeli authorities, as most of them hold top positions in the eastern part of the Israeli capital – lawyers, school principals and government agencies officials. On the other hand, East Jerusalem residents harbor resentment toward the well-off Arab citizens of Israel, who they say have forgotten their Jerusalem brethren who suffer under the Israeli occupation.Over the past years this notion was validated as only Jerusalemite Palestinians took part in their East Jerusalem struggle. Only infrequently did waves of East Jerusalem protests, mostly around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, spark demonstrations elsewhere in Israel as well.

No one remembers, however, such a vast involvement of Arab citizens of Israel in East Jerusalem rallies. During the last 10 days of Ramadan, dozens of buses of worshippers, some of whom partook in the recent clashes with the police, arrived to the capital from northern and central Arab Israeli towns and cities. To many Palestinians, Jerusalemites and non-Jerusalemites, this marks a dramatic shift.

The older Palestinian generation, who lived through the two intifadas in the early 90’s and 2000’s, “say that nothing came out of them” and “has already lost hope,” Jbareen says. “Now the young people feel that they need to come out [and protest],” she adds. Yara, 21, also from Umm al-Fahm, says that “what’s happening in Jerusalem is happening not only to its inhabitants,” emphasizing that Arab citizens of Israel struggle so that Arabs, throughout Israel, can exercise their right to remain on their lands. Umm al-Fahm residents have a pivotal role in Israeli Arab protests in general. Among the Jerusalemite Palestinian protesters, young Umm al-Fahm residents have a reputation of fearlessness of the police.

Rallying behind the Jerusalem Palestinians is closely connected to the recent wave of protests in Umm al-Fahm against the blind eye police turns to the surging violence within the Arab community. A couple of months ago, three social movement groups of young people united to form the “United Fahmawi Movement” (Fahmawi is a nickname for an Umm al-Fahm resident). Its leaders coordinate both the protests against the police in the north, and the protests in Jerusalem. Social networks have also played a key role in gathering young supporters to the struggle. On Saturday many youngsters changed their social media profile picture in solidarity with the wounded in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound clashes using the PLM hashtag – Palestinian Lives Matter.Even the Druze community in Israel, which usually refrains from joining the Arab community’s protests, and certainly does not involve itself in those of the Palestinians in Jerusalem, has recently begun posting videos on social media using the “Save Sheikh Jarrah” hashtag. So far, on Sunday, the hashtag has had more than 1.5 million shares on Twitter and was featured in the trending tab on Twitter in Israel and the West Bank.

“When I came to Sheikh Jarrah on Friday, I clearly saw racist separation,” says Shadi Nassar, 23, from the northern Israeli Arab city of Arabeh. “Jerusalem is the center of the Palestinian issue, without it there is no liberation of the Palestinian people, who live under occupation and historic injustice.” He added that young Arab citizens of Israel are heading to Jerusalem “to express solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem” as well as the struggle for the establishment of a Palestinian state whose capital is Jerusalem.

Lin Jbareen, 17, from Umm al-Fahm says that after she “saw the injustice and pain of [her] people,” she realized, “that resistance in any kind of form is effective, and so I’m trying my best to take part in demonstrations and social action so that maybe one day there will be a great revolution.”Ibrahim, 18, from the northern Israeli Arab town of Kafr Kana, sees the protests as a religious obligation. “The Muslim residents of Jerusalem are suffering from discrimination in every realm of life, such as the evictions from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” he says. “I am against discrimination in general, especially against the weak, and therefore it is my religious obligation to support them,” he adds. Yara, 22, from the northern city of Baka al-Garbiyeh, adds that young Arab citizens of Israel are joining the latest protests “because we are one people, one nation, from the Galilee to the Negev, and we will continue to come [to protests],” she says.

► Archived version: https://archive.is/NlO9a

HAARETZ.COM

Arab citizens of Israel show unprecedented involvement in Jerusalem protests