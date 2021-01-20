Ilana Hammerman : QUINDI E’ APARTHEID, NON OCCUPAZIONE

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/01/ilana-hammerman-quindi-e-apartheid-non.html
Il termine “occupazione”, applicato alla Cisgiordania, non corrisponde più alla realtà. Ciò che accade nei territori oggi non può essere inteso come tagliato fuori da ciò che accade in tutte le aree sotto il controllo di Israele.
Così afferma un nuovo documento coraggioso e dettagliato pubblicato da B’Tselem, intitolato: “Un regime di supremazia ebraica dal fiume Giordano al Mar Mediterraneo: questo è l’apartheid”. In questo documento, l’organizzazione israeliana per i diritti umani dichiara: “L’intera area tra il Mar Mediterraneo e il fiume Giordano è organizzata secondo un unico principio: avanzare e cementare la supremazia di un gruppo: gli ebrei, su un altro: i palestinesi”.
Il nuovo documento fornisce fatti e cifre per spiegare le quattro aree in cui questo unico principio progetta, geograficamente e politicamente, la vita di tutti i 14 milioni di persone su entrambi i lati della Linea Verde, metà delle quali ebree e metà palestinesi:
1. Controllo della terra: la graduale giudaizzazione dell’area a scapito della popolazione palestinese, mediante espulsione, espropriazione, appropriazione della terra, demolizioni di case e priorità dell’insediamento ebraico grazie a un lungo elenco di leggi e regolamenti’
2. Cittadinanza: “Qualsiasi ebreo nel mondo e i suoi figli, nipoti e coniugi hanno il diritto di immigrare in Israele in qualsiasi momento e ricevere la cittadinanza israeliana, con tutti i diritti associati … I palestinesi che vivono in altri paesi non possono immigrare nell’area. … Anche se loro, i loro genitori o i loro nonni sono nati e vissuti lì”.
3. Libertà di movimento: “Israele consente ai suoi cittadini e residenti ebrei e palestinesi di viaggiare liberamente in tutta l’area. Non possono, però, entrare nella Striscia di Gaza, che definisce “territorio ostile”, nè ( divieto per lo più formale) entrare in aree apparentemente sotto la responsabilità dell’Autorità Palestinese (Area A) ... Israele limita abitualmente il movimento dei Palestinesi nei Territori occupati e generalmente vieta loro di spostarsi tra le aree. I palestinesi della Cisgiordania che desiderano entrare in Israele, a Gerusalemme est, nella Striscia di Gaza devono rivolgersi alle autorità israeliane”.
4. Partecipazione politica: “l’ingegneria politica esclude milioni di palestinesi dalla partecipazione ai processi che determinano la loro vita e il loro futuro mentre li tengono sotto occupazione militare … Israele nega anche ai palestinesi diritti politici come la libertà di parola e la libertà di associazione”.
Il documento di B’Tselem va anche oltre: rende chiaro che questa stessa situazione esiste dal 1948 che i cittadini palestinesi di Israele “non godono degli stessi diritti dei cittadini ebrei né per legge né per pratica”. Devono affrontare una grave discriminazione sia in termini di terra, come sancito in varie leggi dal 1948 a oggi (la Legge sulla proprietà degli assenti del 1948; la Legge fondamentale del 2018: Israele come Stato-nazione del popolo ebraico), sia in azioni. La legge sulla proprietà degli assenti ha consentito a Israele “di appropriarsi di vasti tratti di terra di proprietà palestinese, compresi milioni di dunam nelle comunità dove i residenti sono stati espulsi o sono fuggiti nel 1948 e gli è stato impedito di tornare”.
Inoltre sottolinea B’Tselem, “Israele ha usato questa terra per costruire centinaia di comunità per cittadini ebrei, ma non una sola comunità per cittadini palestinesi. L’eccezione è costituita da una manciata di città e villaggi costruiti per concentrare la popolazione beduina, privata della maggior parte dei suoi diritti di proprietà … Il regime israeliano limita fortemente la costruzione e lo sviluppo nella piccola terra rimasta alle comunità palestinesi all’interno del suo territorio sovrano. Si astiene inoltre dalla preparazione di piani generali che riflettano le esigenze della popolazione e mantiene le aree di giurisdizione di queste comunità praticamente invariate, nonostante la crescita della popolazione. Il risultato sono enclave piccole e affollate dove i residenti non hanno altra scelta che costruire senza permesso”.
Dal 1967 Israele ha implementato lo stesso principio in Cisgiordania. Lì, sotto il patrocinio dei sistemi politici e giudiziari del paese e con il sostegno degli israeliani, Israele si è concentrato sulla riduzione irreversibile delle aree assegnate alla vita, all’occupazione e alla circolazione dei palestinesi, espandendo le aree designate solo per gli ebrei: “Israele ha istituito un sistema di pianificazione separato per i palestinesi in Cisgiordania, progettato principalmente per prevenire la costruzione e lo sviluppo. Ampie aree di terreno non sono disponibili per la costruzione, essendo state dichiarate terra demaniale, zona di tiro, riserva naturale o parco nazionale. Le autorità si astengono inoltre dal redigere adeguati piani generali che riflettano le esigenze presenti e future delle comunità palestinesi in quel poco di terra che è stato risparmiato. Il sistema di pianificazione separato si incentra sulla demolizione di strutture costruite senza permessi, anche qui per mancanza di scelta. Tutto questo ha intrappolato i palestinesi in dozzine di enclave densamente popolate, senza poter agire sullo sviluppo delle stesse sia per uso residenziale o pubblico, comprese le infrastrutture. Il termine “occupazione”, applicato alla Cisgiordania, non corrisponde più alla realtà. Ciò che accade nei territori oggi non può essere inteso come tagliato fuori da ciò che accade in tutte le aree sotto il controllo di Israele.”
Ho letto attentamente questo documento e da esso ho appreso ciò che so già da molti anni, come chiunque abbia voluto approfondire l’argomento: non esiste un solo principio che caratterizza il regime di apartheid che non sia stato realizzato in Israele dal 1948. Le sue forze armate, il governo hanno provveduto a questo in modo sia palese che nascosto, fino alla sua conclusione nel 1966; un anno dopo i confini dell’apartheid israeliano si sono estesi con gli stessi metodi dal fiume Giordano al Mar Mediterraneo e nulla esclude che in futuro ce ne siano di più.
Allora cosa è cambiato adesso? Cosa ha spinto B’Tselem a pubblicare questa analisi in questo momento? I suoi autori sono abbastanza onesti da porre loro stessi questa domanda, alla fine. La loro risposta: “Negli ultimi anni si è assistito a un aumento della motivazione e della volontà dei funzionari e delle istituzioni israeliane di sancire la supremazia ebraica nella legge e dichiarare apertamente le loro intenzioni. L’emanazione della Legge fondamentale: Israele – Lo Stato nazionale del popolo ebraico e il piano dichiarato di annettere formalmente parti della Cisgiordania hanno infranto la facciata che Israele da anni vuole mantenere”.
Sfortunatamente, questa non è l’unica cosa che è cambiata in tutti questi anni. L’uso subdolo di “maschere” e di “facciate” ha portato al radicamento qui di una realtà che non può più essere combattuta con successo solo dall’interno della società israeliana. La società israeliana è cambiata. Le centinaia di migliaia di coloni che vivono in tutta la Cisgiordania e il sostegno totale del quale godono da parte della maggioranza politica in Israele, attraverso i suoi vari partiti e movimenti, insieme al lavaggio del cervello ideologico, che avviene nelle scuole e nell’esercito, hanno profondamente cambiato l’equilibrio del potere. In tali circostanze la stragrande maggioranza dell’opinione pubblica israeliana probabilmente non comprende nemmeno di cosa parla il documento B’Tselem.
Che peccato. 30 anni fa quando è stata fondata quell’organizzazione per i diritti umani, c’erano persone intelligenti che dicevano questo genere di cose in un linguaggio molto più forte e prevedevano il disastro imminente. “È solo una questione di tempo prima che l’ordine democratico cada vittima dell’occupazione”, ha scritto il compianto Prof. Ze’ev Sternhell su Hadashot. Era il 1989.
Da parte sua S. Yizhar propose di leggere il libro biblico di Giosuè come un ammonimento: “Per dire: sei stato avvertito di ciò che accade quando un popolo si propone di conquistare la terra di un altro popolo, anche se per le migliori ragioni. Basta leggere il libro di Giosuè e avere paura. È vero, non tutti sono spaventati come sappiamo, ma forse alcuni degli ebrei che dimorano qui sono contro Giosuè“. Il grande scrittore ha pronunciato queste parole in un discorso che ha tenuto a Gerusalemme in una conferenza per il Movimento per gli ebrei umanistici. L’anno era il 1992. Allora era ancora possibile tentare di aprire gli occhi a più di “alcuni ebrei” che vivevano in Israele.
Questo è precisamente ciò che credevano i fondatori di B’Tselem: se gli israeliani sapessero davvero cosa si sta facendo in Cisgiordania, se sapessero dell’oppressione dei palestinesi e del sequestro della loro terra da parte degli israeliani, sarebbero indignati e si opporrebbe. Anch’io lo credo e ho considerato un grande onore essere invitata a far parte del primo consiglio di amministrazione dell’organizzazione.
Ma adesso cosa?
È così che il direttore di B’Tselem Hagai El-Ad, un altro coraggioso israeliano di vera statura, ha sintetizzato il comunicato, inviato alla stampa insieme al documento “In Israele non c’è democrazia + occupazione, ma piuttosto un unico regime tra il mare e il fiume Giordano che ci impone di guardare il quadro completo e di chiamarlo con il suo nome preciso: apartheid“. Conclude con una nota ottimistica: “Questo sguardo sobrio alla realtà non deve portare alla disperazione, al contrario. È un appello al cambiamento, perché sono state le persone a stabilire questo regime e le persone sono quelle che possono cambiarlo”.
È così? Chi sono queste persone? Quelle che hanno stabilito, mantengono e sostengono questo regime sono quelli che lo cambieranno? No! B’Tselem e le altre organizzazioni per i diritti umani devono sostenere questa denuncia con azioni concrete. Devono difendere il diritto della minoranza di israeliani, che si oppone all’apartheid, di combatterlo infrangendo le sue leggi prima di tutto, la legge antiboicottaggio, che è un atto legislativo totalmente politico progettato per sostenere il regime. Devono difendere il diritto di chiedere l’imposizione di sanzioni economiche e culturali a Israele. Devono difendere il diritto di lanciare questo appello da Israele alla comunità internazionale. Non perché le altre nazioni siano più morali, ma perché questa scelta è la più efficace, Un passo politico non violento da compiere – forse l’unico che può fermare il costante declino di Israele verso l’oblio morale e fisico. Oggi, solo una lotta dall’interno che rafforzi la pressione dall’esterno può portare al cambiamento.
The term “occupation,” as applied to the West Bank, no longer matches reality there. What goes on in the territories cannot be understood today as being cut off from what goes on in all the areas under Israel’s control.
So says a courageous, straightforward and detailed new position paper published by B’Tselem, entitled: “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid.” In this paper, the Israeli human rights organization declares: “The entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River is organized under a single principle: advancing and cementing the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians.”
The new document provides facts and figures to explain the four areas in which this single principle engineers, geographically and politically, the lives of all 14 million people on both sides of the Green Line, half of them Jews and half Palestinians:
1. Control of the land: the gradual Judaization of the area at the expense of the Palestinian population, by means of expulsion, dispossession, land appropriation, home demolitions and prioritization of Jewish settlement by virtue of a long list of laws and regulations’
2. Citizenship: “Any Jew in the world and his or her children, grandchildren and spouses are entitled to immigrate to Israel at any time and receive Israeli citizenship, with all of its associated rights… Palestinians living in other countries cannot immigrate to the area… even if they, their parents or their grandparents were born and lived there”;
3. Freedom of movement: “Israel allows its Jewish and Palestinian citizens and residents to travel freely throughout the area. Exceptions are the prohibition on entering the Gaza Strip, which it defines “hostile territory,” and the (mostly formal) prohibition on entering areas ostensibly under Palestinian Authority responsibility (Area A)… Israel routinely restricts the movement of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and generally forbids them from moving between the units. Palestinians from the West Bank who wish to enter Israel, East Jerusalem or the Gaza Strip must apply to the Israeli authorities”; and
4. Political participation: “political engineering excludes millions of Palestinians from participating in the processes that determine their lives and futures while holding them under military occupation… Israel also denies Palestinians political rights such as freedom of speech and freedom of association.”B’Tselem’s paper goes even further: It makes it clear that this same situation has existed since 1948. That Palestinian citizens of Israel also “do not enjoy the same rights as Jewish citizens by either law or practice.” They face severe discrimination both in terms of land, as enshrined in various laws from 1948 to the present (the 1948 Absentee Property Law; the 2018 Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People), and actions: The Absentee Property Law enabled Israel “to appropriate vast tracts of Palestinian-owned land, including millions of dunams in communities whose residents were expelled or fled in 1948 and were barred from returning.”
Moreover, says B’Tselem, “Israel has used this land to build hundreds of communities for Jewish citizens – yet not a single one for Palestinian citizens. The exception is a handful of towns and villages built to concentrate the Bedouin population, which has been stripped of most of its proprietary rights… The Israeli regime severely restricts construction and development in the little remaining land in Palestinian communities within its sovereign territory. It also refrains from preparing master plans that reflect the population’s needs, and keeps these communities’ areas of jurisdiction virtually unchanged despite population growth. The result is small, crowded enclaves where residents have no choice but to build without permits.”
Since 1967, Israel has been implementing the same principle in the West Bank. There, under the patronage of the country’s political and justice systems – and with the support of Israelis – Israel has been focused on irreversibly reducing the areas allotted to living, employment and movement of Palestinians, while expanding the areas designated for Jews only: “Israel has instituted a separate planning system for Palestinians in the West Bank, chiefly designed to prevent construction and development. Large swathes of land are unavailable for construction, having been declared state land, a firing zone, a nature reserve or a national park. The authorities also refrain from drafting adequate master plans reflecting the present and future needs of Palestinian communities in what little land has been spared. The separate planning system centers on demolishing structures built without permits – here, too, for lack of choice. All this has trapped Palestinians in dozens of densely populated enclaves, with development outside them – whether for residential or public use, including infrastructure – almost completely banned,” according to the B’Tselem paper.I read this document carefully and learned from it what I have known for many years already, as has anyone who has wanted to know: that there is not a single principle of an apartheid regime that has not been implemented in Israel since 1948. Its military government saw to that in both overt and covert ways, until it ended in 1966; a year later the boundaries of Israeli apartheid expanded by the same methods from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. And there may well be more to come.
So what has changed now? What prompted B’Tselem to publish this position paper at this time? Its authors are honest enough to pose that question themselves, at the end. Their reply: “Recent years have seen a rise in the motivation and willingness of Israeli officials and institutions to enshrine Jewish supremacy in law and openly state their intentions. The enactment of the Basic Law: Israel – The Nation State of the Jewish People and the declared plan to formally annex parts of the West Bank have shattered the façade Israel worked for years to maintain.”
But unfortunately, this isn’t the only thing that has changed in all these years. The devious use of “masks” and a “façade” has led to the entrenchment here of a reality that can no longer be successfully combatted from within Israeli society alone. Israeli society has changed. The hundreds of thousands of settlers living throughout the West Bank and the total support they enjoy from the political majority in Israel, across its various parties and movements, along with the ideological brainwashing that goes on in schools and in the army – all this has profoundly changed the balance of power. Under such circumstances, the vast majority of the Israeli public probably wouldn’t even understand what the B’Tselem document is talking about.
What a shame. Because, 30 years ago when that human rights organization was founded, there were smart people here who said these sort of things in much stronger language and foresaw the coming disaster in great detail. “It’s only a question of time until the democratic order falls victim to the occupation,” the late Prof. Ze’ev Sternhell wrote in Hadashot. That was in 1989.
For his part, S. Yizhar proposed that the biblical Book of Joshua be read as a cautionary tale: “To say: You’ve been warned about what happens when a people sets out to conquer the land of another people, even if for the best reasons. Just read the Book of Joshua, and be frightened. True, not everyone is frightened, as we know, but perhaps some of the Jews who dwell here are against Joshua.” The great writer uttered these words in a speech he gave in Jerusalem at a conference for the Movement for Humanistic Jewry. The year was 1992. Then it was still possible to try to open the eyes of more than “some of the Jews” living in Israel.
Which is precisely what the founders of B’Tselem believed: that if Israelis really knew what was being done in the West Bank, if they knew about the oppression of the Palestinians there and the seizure of their land by Israelis, they would be outraged and would oppose it. I, too, believe this and considered it a great honor to be invited to sit on the organization’s first board of directors.
But what now?
This is how B’Tselem director Hagai El-Ad, another brave Israeli of true stature, summarized the announcement that was sent to the press together with the position paper: “In Israel there is no democracy + occupation, but rather a single regime between the sea and the Jordan River that requires us to look at the full picture and to call it by its accurate name: apartheid.” He concludes on an optimistic note: “This sober look at the reality should not lead to despair, just the opposite. It is a call for change, for it was people who established this regime and people are the ones who can change it.”
Is that so? Who are these people? Are the ones who established and maintain and support this regime the ones who are going to change it? No! B’Tselem and the other human rights organizations must back this call with real action. They must defend the right of the minority of Israelis who oppose apartheid to fight it by breaking its laws – first and foremost, the anti-boycott law, which is a totally political piece of legislation designed to sustain the regime. They must defend the right to call for economic and cultural sanctions to be imposed on Israel. They must defend the right to issue this call from here, from Israel, to the international community. Not because other nations are more moral, but because this is the most effective, nonviolent political step to be taken – perhaps the only one that can halt Israel’s steady decline to moral and physical oblivion. Because, today, only a struggle from within that will bolster the pressure from without can bring about change.
