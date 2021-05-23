tratto da: http://www.tentofnations.it/2021/05/22/incendio-a-tent-of-nations-sparite-migliaia-di-piante/
22 maggio 2021
21 maggio 2021 – Oggi è stata una giornata molto dura.
Lungo la strada verso la fattoria, dopo aver comprato a Betlemme alcuni attrezzi per coltivare, abbiamo ricevuto una telefonata che ci ha lasciati senza parole.
I contadini vicini ci hanno avvisato che la nostra fattoria stava andando a fuoco.
Da quel momento, tutto è cambiato.
Ci siamo precipitati in fattoria, abbiamo cercato di spegnere il fuoco con le nostre fonti d’acqua molto limitate e abbiamo chiesto aiuto!
È stato spaventoso assistere alla rapida diffusione del fuoco in più campi mentre bruciavano migliaia di ulivi, mandorli e viti.
Per fortuna, siamo stati in grado di controllare la situazione con l’aiuto delle famiglie dei villaggi vicini.
Abbiamo trascorso sette ore nel fumo.
È davvero frustrante vedere tutti gli alberi piantati e annaffiati negli ultimi 5 mesi sparire in pochi secondi.
In questo momento, non conosciamo la causa dell’incendio né chi è il responsabile.
Vi informeremo appena avremo più informazioni.
Per favore, teneteci nei vostri pensieri e nelle vostre preghiere
Benedizioni e Salaam – Daoud Nassar
May 21, 2021 – Today was a very hard day. While we were on our way to the farm after picking up some farming tools from Bethlehem for ploughing, we received a phone call that left us with no words. The neighboring farmers informed us that our farm was set on fire. Our day took a sudden shift as we rushed to the farm, tried to secure water to extinguish the fire with our very limited sources on the farm, and call for help! It was appalling to witness the rapid spread of the fire to more fields damaging thousands of olive, almond, and grape trees. Thankfully, we were able to control the situation with the help of family members and nearby villagers after spending seven hours in the smoke.It was very devastating to see that all of the new trees that we planted and watered for the past five months were gone in seconds. To this moment, we do not know the cause of the fire or who was behind it. We will inform you as soon as we know more.Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers Blessings and Salaam – Daoud Nassar
