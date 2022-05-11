Jenin: uccisa dai soldati israeliani Shirin Abu Akleh, la voce dei palestinesi su Al Jazeera (italiano – english)

Articolo originariamente pubblicato da Il pungolo rosso

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/veteran-al-jazeera-journalist-killed-by-israeli-forces-live-news

Nelle scorse ore è stata assassinata a Jenin, in un raid dell’esercito israeliano, Shireen Abu Akleh, l’amata voce dei palestinesi su Al Jazeera. Secondo il suo giornale, è stata uccisa a “sangue freddo”, colpita da un proiettile al volto ed è morta pochi minuti dopo il trasporto in ospedale, dove è arrivata in gravissime condizioni. Ali Samoudi, un altro giornalista palestinese che lavora per il giornale Al-Quds, è stato ferito alla schiena.

“Quello che sappiamo per ora è che il ministero della Salute palestinese ha annunciato la sua morte. Shireen Abu Akleh stava raccontando gli eventi che si stavano svolgendo a Jenin, in particolare un raid israeliano nella città, che si trova a nord della Cisgiordania occupata, quando è stata colpita da un proiettile”, ha dichiarato un rappresentante dell’emittente del Qatar.

Nelle ultime settimane questi raid sono diventati abituali perché lo stato di Israele ritiene che gli attentati compiuti di recente siano opera di palestinesi residenti a Jenin e dintorni. Jenin, una delle città più martirizzate dalle forze di repressione israeliane, ed in particolare il suo campo profughi, sono considerati un bastione delle componenti più militanti del movimento di lotta palestinese.

Appena pochi giorni fa, in un post ripreso anche da “Sinistra in rete” – https://www.sinistrainrete.info/estero/22957-il-pungolo-rosso-gerusalemme-una-pasqua-di-provocazioni-sioniste-e-di-sangue-nel-silenzio-generale.html – avevamo denunciato le crescenti provocazioni sioniste nella città di Gerusalemme, accompagnate dal consueto tributo di sangue, e altrettanto regolarmente coperte dal silenzio della famigerata “comunità internazionale”. Questa volta, trattandosi dell’assassinio di un volto molto noto in tutto il mondo arabo e temendo l’impatto della notizia, sia il premier israeliano Bennet che i suoi protettori di Bruxelles si dicono ufficialmente rattristati (immaginiamo quanto) e pronti a “indagini congiunte” per “fare luce” (!) sull’accaduto.

In realtà dopo la Pasqua, a Gerusalemme, in tutta Israele e in Cisgiordania, la situazione si è ulteriormente infuocata perché il movimento dei coloni ebrei ha lanciato un appello ad invadere Al Aqsa, una vera e propria chiamata alle armi. Sicuro della copertura del governo, appoggiato senza riserve dai partiti dell’estrema destra, specie la frangia più estrema del movimento è decisa a replicare a Gerusalemme la strategia adottata ad El Khalil (Hebron), città occupata nel 1967, in cui i coloni hanno attuato una politica di progressiva giudaicizzazione dei luoghi, di apartheid, di repressione capillare a danno dei palestinesi.

Non si tratta, però, solo di Gerusalemme. Perché continua indisturbata in tante altre zone la costruzione di colonie illegali – l’ultima, su questo fronte, è la decisione con cui l’Alta Corte israeliana dell’amministrazione civile, il braccio amministrativo dell’esercito, ha autorizzato i militari al trasferimento forzato dei palestinesi di Masafeer Yatta, circa 2000 persone – sarebbe la più grande deportazione di popolazione palestinese negli ultimi decenni. Secondo il diritto internazionale un fatto del genere sarebbe illegale, è illegale che l’autorità occupante deporti la popolazione occupata. Ma com’è d’abitudine nella “sola democrazia” del Medio Oriente, lo sfregio della legalità avviene senza nessun impedimento sotto gli occhi di tutti: costruzione di colonie, repressione, apartheid, crimini contro l’umanità perpetrati da Israele continuano a restare ovviamente impuniti – secondo una visione ripugnante delle cose, ripugnante anche per tanti ebrei, sarebbe “l’Olocausto” che lo permette, anzi: lo esige, l’eccezionalità di questo “popolo” e della sua storia.

Il fanatismo ebraico che si esprime nel movimento dei coloni è così pericoloso per lo stesso attuale establishment che ad uno dei suoi leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, lo Shin Beth ha vietato di manifestare nei giorni scorsi presso la Porta di Damasco. I ceffi del genere che se ne vanno in giro lanciando lo slogan “morte agli arabi” vengono anche dall’Italia, dalla Francia, da quell’Europa “patria dei diritti individuali e collettivi”, dove la copertura dei crimini israeliani è pressoché totale, laddove negli USA, tra i giovani americani di religione ebraica, comincia a circolare una chiara consapevolezza sui crimini israeliani e su quanto sia scomoda, se non insopportabile, la compagnia delle frange più estreme delle destre nel mondo, incluse frange apertamente naziste.

In Italia, invece, l’hasbara è così potente che ci vorrà forse una generazione per liberarsi dalla narrazione tossica di Israele. E – come ha denunciato di recente una compagna del Comitato permanente contro le guerre e il razzismo di Marghera – mentre il fanatismo religioso ebraico, utilizzato dal sionismo di insediamento, si erge a ideologia condivisa da molte comunità ebraiche, in Italia il Miur emana Linee Guida destinate ai docenti in cui ribadisce che criticare il sionismo equivale ad essere antisemiti (vedi Linee Guida sull’Antisemitismo del novembre 2021, firmate dal Ministro Bianchi). Italiani brava gente…

Gli avvenimenti di Gerusalemme e il nuovo assassinio mirato della voce palestinese di Al Jazeera dicono di una situazione molto critica. Bennet, su pressione dei coloni, ha accettato di istituire una guardia civile nazionale come struttura complementare a quelle già esistenti per continuare con più violenza a deportare, reprimere, controllare i palestinesi. E mentre anche in Israele le conseguenze della crisi incombente a livello mondiale si fanno sentire negli strati sociali deprivilegiati (ce ne sono, altro che), crescono i preparativi per sferrare un nuovo attacco a Gaza in modo da distrarre l’opinione pubblica dalle questioni sociali e far credere che dietro le recenti azioni condotte dai palestinesi ci sia solo Hamas, e non uno scontento e una rabbia di massa incontenibili.

Il clima di guerra globale non poteva non farsi sentire anche in terra di Palestina.

Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh killed in Israeli raid: Live news

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian veteran Al Jazeera journalist, was shot in the face by Israeli forces during a raid into Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank [Al Jazeera]

By Linah Alsaafin, Umut Uras and Zena Al Tahhan

Published On 11 May 202211 May 2022

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The 51-year-old was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a press vest.

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

‘No protection for journalists here’

Christine Rinawi, a correspondent for Palestine TV, said Abu Akleh represented a fountain of knowledge in the world of journalism.

“I’ve been a journalist in Jerusalem for more than 12 years – I learned from Shireen on all levels, not just journalism,” Rinawi told Al Jazeera.

“We lost Shireen because the killing of Palestinians has become an easy matter. There are no words to explain the pain of what every Palestinian and Arab journalist is going through, and especially those who worked with her and saw her high professionalism and manners.”

Rinawi said that instead of reporting on the news, journalists have become the news.

“There is no protection for journalists here,” she said, adding that she was arrested by Israeli forces nine times within the span of a year and a half.

(Al Jazeera)

Amnesty: Israel must end unlawful killings

In a statement, rights group Amnesty International called for an end to Israel’s “unlawful killings” and other crimes of apartheid against the Palestinians.

“The killing of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is a bloody reminder of the deadly system in which Israel locks Palestinians,” said Saleh Higazi, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Another journalist and witness recounts moment of shooting

Mujahed al-Saadi, a Palestinian journalist that was part of the group of reporters going into the Jenin refugee camp, said he was waiting for his colleagues to arrive before the shooting began.

“We were waiting for our colleagues to enter the refugee camp,” he said. “We chose a point that did not have confrontations between the Israeli army and the armed fighters. We waited for Shireen to put on all of her safety gear. She then reached us then we moved a few metres.

“Then within seconds, there was the first shot. I told them that we are being targeted, that we’ve been shot at. I turned and found Shireen on the ground. I found Shatha [Hanaysha] shielding herself by a tree and screaming. The shooting continued for more than three minutes. [Al Jazeera journalist] Ali [al-Samoudi] was injured, he was able to cross the street and get to a point of safety. The shooting towards Shatha continued while she was standing under the tree.

“We could not provide first aid to Shireen. The youth in the street came to us and tried to pull Shireen out but were also shot at. Whenever anyone moved forward, they were shot at.”

Israeli police raid Abu Akleh’s home in Jerusalem

Israeli forces have raided Abu Akleh’s home in occupied East Jerusalem, and have confiscated Palestinian flags and prevented the playing of nationalistic songs.

Videos seen by Al Jazeera show friends and family members shouting at Israeli police to leave the house.

A journalist at the scene said the mourners managed to push the forces outside of the house, but remain stationed in the area.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1524352596844105728&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aljazeera.com%2Fnews%2F2022%2F5%2F11%2Fveteran-al-jazeera-journalist-killed-by-israeli-forces-live-news&sessionId=3cb84177ebac798300e7b9d45065713e92969493&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px

2 hours ago (11:27 GMT)

Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem bureau chief: Abu Akleh was targeted by ‘direct shot’

Walid al-Omari, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Jerusalem, said it was clear the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli sniper.

“The eyewitnesses told us the bullet was shot from where the Israeli occupation soldiers were located,” he said. “It is a big shock because the journalists were in an open area that was away from [Israeli] military confrontation with Palestinian resistance,” he said. 3 hours ago (10:50 GMT) PA rejects Israeli participation in investigating Abu Akleh’s death The spokesman of the Palestinian Authority, Ibrahim Milhim, said his government rejects any role for Israel in an investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing. “Let me ask, when does the criminal have the right to take part in the investigation against his victim?” Milhim told Al Jazeera. “We reject and refuse the participation of any Israelis in this kind of investigation. They have to be taken to the International Court. We call on the ICJ to open an investigation into the killing of Shireen and other crimes committed against the Palestinians.” Milhim also urged the international community to stop the double standards when it comes to the Palestinian cause and the Israeli crimes. 3 hours ago (10:31 GMT) World reacts to killing of AJ journalist by Israeli forces The killing of Abu Akleh has sparked an outpouring of condolences and condemnation, as well as calls for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible to account. 4 hours ago (10:15 GMT) Shireen Abu Akleh: A trailblazer who gave voice to Palestinians Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday, was a veteran television correspondent who became a household name across the Arab world for her bold coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Friends and colleagues described Abu Akleh as a brave and kind reporter with an “infectious laugh” who gave voice to the struggles of Palestinians over a career spanning nearly three decades.