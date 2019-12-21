Oren Ziv: QUANDO LO SHIN BET ARRESTA I PALESTINESI, I MEDIA ISRAELIANI SMETTONO DI FARE DOMANDE

Oren Ziv is a photojournalist, a founding member of the Activestills photography collective, and a staff writer for Local Call. Since 2003, he has been documenting a range of social and political issues in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories with an emphasis on activist communities and their struggles. His reportage has focused on the popular protests against the wall and settlements, affordable housing and other socio-economic issues, anti-racism and discrimination struggles, and the struggle to free animals.