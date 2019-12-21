Oren Ziv: QUANDO LO SHIN BET ARRESTA I PALESTINESI, I MEDIA ISRAELIANI SMETTONO DI FARE DOMANDE

tratto da: FRAMMENTI VOCALI IN MO
Ragazzi palestinesi vestiti come prigionieri protestano per il rilascio di prigionieri palestinesi detenuti nelle carceri israeliane, Gaza City, 21 aprile 2007. (Ahmad Khateib / Flash90)
When the Shin Bet rounds up Palestinians, Israeli media stops asking questions – +972 Magazine
When the Shin Bet announced it arrested 50 Palestinians linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the media simply parroted the agency’s talking points.
Lo Shin Bet ha rivelato mercoledì di aver arrestato oltre 50 membri del Fronte popolare per la liberazione della Palestina (PFLP) negli ultimi mesi, compresi quelli che sarebbero stati coinvolti nell’omicidio di un’ adolescente israeliana all’inizio di quest’anno.
Sebbene la storia fosse stata ampiamente pubblicizzata sui media internazionali e sui social media negli ultimi mesi, agli Israeliani è stato impedito di riferire ciò per la censura imposta dalla corte. Quando la Shin Bet ha reso ufficiale il suo annuncio, i media israeliani non solo hanno evitato di riferire i fatti e di fornire un contesto, ma hanno anche sostenuto i punti di vista dell’agenzia.
Secondo lo Shin Bet erano stati fermati attivisti, studenti affiliati al PFLP e leader politici, inclusa la nota palestinese femminista Khalida Jarrar. Numerosi arrestati, ha affermato l’agenzia, non sono stati coinvolti in attività militanti. La dichiarazione includeva i nomi di soli sette membri del PFLP, tre dei quali sono sospettati di aver preso parte all’omicidio di Shnerb e quattro appartengono alla leadership politica dell’organizzazione. I nomi dei rimanenti 43 palestinesi non sono stati menzionati nella dichiarazione. La Shin Bet né ha risposto alle richieste di + 972 di rivelare i nomi dei rimanenti detenuti né di rendere note le accuse.
L’ondata di arresti è iniziata in seguito all’omicidio della diciassettenne israeliana Rena Shnerb. L’organizzazione per i diritti dei prigionieri palestinesi Addameer ha affermato che l’organizzazione è “preoccupata per i dettagli pubblicati dai media israeliani”, soprattutto alla luce del fatto che l’accusa militare non ha mai presentato accuse contro alcuni dei detenuti sotto interrogatorio.
In molti casi eminenti organi di informazione israeliana hanno semplicemente pubblicato parti della dichiarazione di Shin Bet come verità senza aggiungere alcun contesto, sottolineando erroneamente che tutti i 50 detenuti sono collegati ad attività militanti. Inoltre non un singolo articolo nei media ebraici ha usato la parola “sospetti” (come è comune quando si descrivono detenuti israeliani), nonostante il fatto che non sia stato condannato un solo detenuto e alcuni di loro siano in detenzione amministrativa senza processo.
La dichiarazione di Shin Bet dimostra l’assurdità degli ordini di censura quando gli arresti sono già stati ampiamente pubblicati sui media arabi, sui social media e in inglese. Ciò impedisce qualsiasi discussione pubblica o politica sugli arresti e consente allo Shin Bet di pubblicare dichiarazioni quando ciò gli è utile.
Secondo Sahar Francis, direttore generale di Addameer, Samer Arbeed, interrogato per l’omicidio, è stato torturato dalla Shin Bet e ricoverato in ospedale in condizioni critiche nel Hadassah Medical Center di Gerusalemme. Secondo fonti con conoscenza degli interrogatori, anche le confessioni degli altri detenuti sono state estratte utilizzando la tortura.
Francis afferma che non tutti i detenuti sono stati incriminati e c’è un gran numero di studenti e attivisti che non svolgono “attività militanti”. Stima che lo Shin Bet ha pubblicato una dichiarazione riguardante gli arresti a settembre, nonostante l’ordine di censura, per le gravi ferite di Arbeed.
“Crediamo che ciò fosse dovuto al timore che Samer sarebbe morto. Hanno frequentemente rinnovato l’ordine del bavaglio e, nella maggior parte delle udienze del tribunale, hanno insistito nel non consentire ai familiari di sedere in aula. La tortura è stata molto brutale e ha avuto luogo con il consenso della corte militare e della Corte suprema, entrambe le quali hanno approvato la decisione di impedire gli incontri con gli avvocati e, quindi, non vi è stata alcuna difesa legale [per i detenuti] per tutto il periodo degli interrogatori.“
Sahar sottolinea che, solo un giorno prima della dichiarazione dello Shin Bet, Human Rights Watch ha pubblicato un rapporto completo sull’uso espansivo di Israele di ordini militari per reprimere i palestinesi in Cisgiordania. Il rapporto si basa su interviste e analisi di vari casi, menzionando la pratica della detenzione amministrativa come strumento di repressione politica.
Lo Shin Bet ha descritto il membro del Consiglio legislativo palestinese per il PFLP, Khalida Jarrar, come qualcuno che “sembra essere alla testa del PFLP in Cisgiordania e quindi è responsabile di tutte le azioni del gruppo”. Jarrar è stato arrestata nel 2015 e nel 2017. È stata rilasciata a febbraio, dopo quasi due anni di detenzione amministrativa, un metodo usato dall’esercito israeliano per imprigionare le persone senza accusa o processo e applicato quasi esclusivamente contro i palestinesi. Secondo Addameer ci sono attualmente 5.000 palestinesi in detenzione amministrativa, tra questi cinque membri del PLC.
Israele ha ripetutamente preso di mira Jarrar per la sua associazione con il PFLP, per la sua partecipazione alle proteste, per i discorsi e le interviste ai media, per il presunto incitamento a rapire i soldati israeliani. Secondo Francis, tuttavia, le accuse contro Jarrar includeranno una sola accusa: “Detiene una posizione importante in un’organizzazione terroristica”. Non vi è alcuna menzione dell’omicidio di Shnerb, che ha portato all’ondata di arresti. “Non l’hanno legata direttamente all’attività militante”, ha detto Francis, “non è accusata di questo.”
L’ordine di censura ha impedito ai media di riferire sui rastrellamenti, inclusi i procedimenti legali contro Jarrar.
I partiti politici palestinesi in Cisgiordania, incluso il PFLP, sono definiti da Israele come organizzazioni terroristiche. Pertanto, anche le attività civili o politiche possono essere motivo di arresto. La stessa Jarrar, membro eletto del parlamento palestinese, è stata condannata per i suoi discorsi e per la partecipazione a manifestazioni.
La figlia di Jarrar, Yaffa, ha affermato che “non abbiamo mai avuto fiducia nella Shin Bet, ma questa volta stanno diffondendo ufficialmente informazioni false, il tutto non rispettando un ordine di bavaglio che è stato messo in atto al fine di nascondere le prove sulla tortura commesse. Stanno trattenendo mia madre perché è una leader del PFLP, e quindi è, per loro, responsabile di tutto. Mostrateci quali prove avete. Sono stata a conoscenza di queste pratiche dal giorno della mia nascita, ma rimango ancora sorpresa. Questa campagna ha lo scopo di danneggiare l’immagine di mia madre, è basata sulle false notizie delle autorità israeliane, tutto a causa delle sue attività di femminista e perchè difende i diritti umani”. Yaffa afferma che questa volta le autorità hanno deciso di metterla sotto processo per una singola accusa. “Non vogliono affrontare la detenzione amministrativa. Imprigionarla senza processo o prove porterebbe a proteste internazionali, quindi fanno la stessa cosa fabbricando accuse”.
Tra i 50 detenuti ci sono studenti della Bir Zeit University, alcuni dei quali fanno parte del Progressive Student Democratic Pole braccio studentesco del PFLP nel campus, sono: Mais Abu Ghosh e Samah Jaradat. Secondo Nitza Aminov, un’attivista israeliana, Jaradat è stata arrestata all’inizio di settembre e le è stato impedito di incontrare un avvocato per quasi un mese. Come altri detenuti il suo avvocato ha notato che la sua confessione è stata estorta con pressioni.
Uno dei detenuti, non menzionato dalla Shin Bet, è lo scienziato Ubai Aboudi, che è anche cittadino americano. Aboudi è il direttore dell’ONG palestinese Bisan Center for Research and Development, che si concentra sull’istruzione. Nelle prime ore del 13 novembre i soldati israeliani hanno arrestato Aboudi durante un raid a Gerusalemme est. Il 18 novembre un tribunale militare israeliano ha deciso di condannarlo a detenzione amministrativa per quattro mesi, successivamente abbreviata a due mesi.
Come direttore di Bisan, Aboudi ha contribuito a organizzare una conferenza internazionale a sostegno della ricerca scientifica e dell’istruzione in Palestina e stava lavorando a un rapporto sullo stato della scienza in Palestina e sulle molestie di Israele contro gli scienziati palestinesi. Dopo il suo arresto, gli amici e i colleghi di Aboudi all’estero hanno lanciato una campagna per la sua liberazione, inclusa una lettera firmata da oltre 1.000 eminenti scienziati e accademici di tutto il mondo.
The Shin Bet revealed Wednesday that it had arrested over 50 members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) over the past few months, including those who were allegedly involved in the murder of an Israeli teenager earlier this year.
Although the story had been widely publicized on international media outlets and social media over the past few months, Israeli outlets were barred from reporting on the story due to a court-imposed gag order. When the Shin Bet published its announcement, the Israeli media not only shied away from reporting the facts and providing context, it parroted the agency’s talking points.
According to the Shin Bet, the roundups included activists, students affiliated with the PFLP, and political leaders, including renowned feminist Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar. A number of those arrested, the agency said, were not involved in militant activities. The statement included the names of only seven members of the PFLP, three of whom are suspected of taking part in Shnerb’s murder, and four who belong to the organization’s political leadership. The names of the remaining 43 Palestinians who were arrested were not mentioned in the statement. The Shin Bet has yet to respond to +972’s requests to reveal the names of the remaining detainees, as well as what they were accused of.
The wave of arrests began following the murder 17-year-old Israeli Rena Shnerb, who was killed by a roadside bomb while hiking with her father and brother in the West Bank on August 23. Attorneys and human rights activists who have been following the arrests were surprised by the announcement, considering the Jerusalem Magistrates Court recently acceded to the agency’s request to extend a gag order on the arrests until December 31. Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization Addameer accused the Shin Bet of “taking advantage of its authority” by publicizing the details of the arrests after asking for the gag order extension.
Addameer also said that the organization is “worried about the details that were published by the Israeli media,” especially in light of the fact that the military prosecution never submitted a list of indictments against some of the detainees under interrogation.
In many cases, prominent Israeli media outlets simply published parts of the Shin Bet statement as truth without adding any context, including by erroneously tying all 50 detainees to militant activities. Furthermore, not a single article in the Hebrew media used the word “suspects” (as is common when describing detainees in Israel), despite the fact that not a single detainee has been convicted, and at least a few of them are being held in administrative detention without trial.
The Shin Bet’s statement demonstrates the absurdity of gag orders in an era in which arrests have already been widely published on Arabic media outlets, social media, and in English. The gag order prevents any public or political discussion on the arrests and serves as a tool for political censorship, which allows the Shin Bet to publish statements when it serves its interests.
Acccording to Addameer General Director Sahar Francis, “the entire idea of a [gag] order is to censor and prevent talking about torture in this case,” referring to Samer Arbeed, who was interrogated over Shnerb’s murder. Arbeed was reportedly tortured by the Shin Bet and hospitalized in critical condition in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center. According to sources with knowledge of the interrogations, the confessions of the other detainees were also extracted through torture.
Francis says that not all the detainees were indicted, making it difficult to count how many of them are involved in political activities, adding that there is a large number of students and activists who stay out of “militant activities.” She estimates that the first time the Shin Bet published a statement regarding the arrests back in September — despite the gag order — was a result of the publicity surrounding Arbeed’s grave injuries. “We believe that this was because they were afraid that Samer would succumb to his wounds.”
“They frequently renewed the gag order and in most of the court hearings insisted on not allowing family members to sit in the courtroom,” Francis continues. “The torture was very brutal and took place with the consent of the military court and the Supreme Court, both of which approved the decision to prevent meetings with attorneys, and as such there was no legal defense [for the detainees] throughout the entire period of interrogations.”
Sahar points out that the timing of the arrests may be related to the fact that just one day before the Shin Bet’s statement, Human Rights Watch published a comprehensive report on Israel’s expansive use of military orders to repress Palestinians in the West Bank. The report is based on interviews and analyses of various cases, mentioning the practice of administrative detention as a tool of political repression.
No need for administrative detention
The Shin Bet statement described Palestinian Legislative Council member for the PFLP, Khalida Jarrar, as someone who “appears to stand at the head of the PFLP in the West Bank, and thus is responsible for all actions of the group.” Jarrar has been arrested before, in 2015 and 2017. She was last released from Israel’s Damon prison in February, after nearly two years under administrative detention — a method used by the Israeli army to imprison people without charge or trial, used almost exclusively against Palestinians. According to Addameer, there are currently 5,000 Palestinians in administrative detention, including five members of the PLC.Israel has repeatedly targeted Jarrar for her association with the PFLP, as well as participating in protests, giving speeches and interviews to the media, a visit to a solidarity tent for Palestinian prisoners, and alleged incitement to kidnap Israeli soldiers.
According to Francis, however, the charges against Jarrar earlier this month include only one charge: “Holds a position in a terrorist organization.” The charges include no mention of Shnerb’s murder, which led to the wave of arrests. “They did not tie her directly to militant activity,” said Francis, “she is not accused of this.”
The gag order slapped on the case prevented media outlets from reporting on the roundups, including Jarrar’s legal proceedings. +972 requested to be present at a hearing in Ofer Military Court to extend Jarrar’s remand last week. The military judge presiding over the hearing ruled that it would be held behind closed doors.
Palestinian political parties in the West Bank, including the PFLP, are defined by Israel as terrorist organizations. Therefore, the civil or political activities of those parties may also be cause for arrest. Jarrar herself has already spent time in administrative detention for membership in the PFLP, which she represents as an elected member of the Palestinian parliament, when the activities for which she was convicted included speeches and demonstrations. As mentioned, there is no indication of her involvement in militant activity.
Jarrar’s daughter, Yaffa, said that “we never had any trust in the Shin Bet, but this time they are officially disseminating false information, all while violating a gag order that was put in place in order to hide evidence regarding torture they committed in contravention of international law. They are detaining my mother under the premise that she is a leader of the PFLP, and thus is responsible for everything. Show us what evidence you have.”
“I’ve been aware of these practices since the day I was born yet I was still surprised,” Yaffa says. “This campaign was intended to harm my mother’s image, based on false reports by the Israeli authorities, all because of her activities as a feminist and defender of human rights.” Yaffa says that this time, the authorities decided not to put her mother back in administrative detention, but to put her on trial over a single charge. “They don’t want the headache of having to deal with administrative detention. Imprisoning her without trial or evidence will lead to international protests, so they do the same thing through fabricating charges.”
The detainees
Among the 50 detainees are students from Bir Zeit University — some of whom are part the Progressive Democratic Student Pole, known as “Al-Qutub,” the student arm of the PFLP on campus — are Mais Abu Ghosh and Samah Jaradat. According to Nitza Aminov, an Israeli activist reported in Jaradat’s remand extension hearing, she was arrested in early September and barred from meeting with a lawyer for close to a month. Like other detainees, her attorney noted that her confession was under pressure.
One of the detainees who was not mentioned by the Shin Bet is scientist Ubai Aboudi, who is also a U.S. citizen. Aboudi is the director of Palestinian NGO Bisan Center for Research and Development, which focuses on education. In the early hours of November 13, Israeli soldiers arrested Aboudi during a raid on his home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kufr Aqab. On November 18, an Israeli military court decided to put him in administrative detention for four months. His term was later shortened to two months.
As the director of Bisan, Aboudi helped organize an international conference in support of science research and education in Palestine, and was working on a report on the state of science in Palestine and Israel’s harassment of Palestinian scientists. After his arrest, Aboudi’s friends and colleagues abroad launched a campaign for his release, including a letter signed by over 1,000 prominent scientists and academics from around the world.
