“Sarura – The Future Is an Unknown Place” – di Nicola Zambelli

The future is an unknown place

Alle porte del deserto del Negev, un gruppo di teenager e giovani palestinesi lotta con videocamere e azioni nonviolente alla difesa dei propri villaggi contro l’occupazione militare israeliana, riprendendosi la terra e le grotte che sono state sottratte alle loro famiglie.

Sarura è un villaggio di grotte situato alle porte del deserto del Negev, abitato fino a metà degli anni ‘90 da pastori palestinesi; abbandonato a seguito della costruzione di due insediamenti israeliani e dei ripetuti attacchi dei coloni con la complicità dell’esercito.

Oggi le grotte di Sarura sono state ripristinate da un gruppo di giovani palestinesi, riuniti in un collettivo chiamato “ Youth of Sumud ” : sono i figli e le figlie degli attivisti nonviolenti del Comitato di Resistenza Popolare delle colline a sud di Hebron, comitato che per più di 20 anni è riuscito attraverso la lotto a respingere i tentativi di evacuazione – in particolare del villaggio più grande dell’area, At-Tuwani – grazie ad azioni nonviolente e alla solidarietà degli attivisti pacifisti israeliani e internazionali.

I ragazzi e le ragazze di YOS stanno cercando di riportare la vita nel villaggio di Sarura, piantando alberi di ulivo, scortando con le loro telecamere i pastori dell’area e aiutando con la propria presenza altri villaggi minacciati di sgombero dal governo israeliano. Una lotta fragile ma potente, in grado di scardinare i piani di espansione del governo di Israele che vorrebbe allontanare tutti i pastori dell’area.

Con “Tomorrow’s Land” (2010) raccontavamo dell’esperienza di resistenza di At-Tuwani, oggi con “Sarura” vogliamo immaginare assieme alla nuova generazione il futuro che verrà.

Tomorrow’s Land: 10 anni fa

La vicenda del villaggio di At-Tuwani è la storia che nel 2010 abbiamo filmato per poi raccontarla con il nostro primo film “Tomorrow’s Land – how we decided to tear down the invisible wall” (2011 – vincitore di numerosi premi in Italia, documentario che ha partecipato tra gli altri ai David di Donatello, Thessaloniki Film Festival, Al Jazeera Film Festival), centrata sull’esperienza del comitato di lotta popolare nonviolenta delle colline a sud di Hebron. Nel corso degli ultimi dieci anni, le colonie attigue ad At-Tuwani hanno continuato ad espandersi, incrementando il numero di abitanti, continuando a costruire abitazioni e fattorie per gli animali. Allo stesso tempo, l’esercito israeliano ha continuato a ostacolare la presenza palestinese nell’area, demolendo qualsiasi nuova abitazione, ostacolando la vita quotidiana tramite check-point volanti e controlli arbitrari, continuando a cercare pretesti per poter allontanare gli abitanti dalle loro case.

Un documentario – interamente autoprodotto on-line grazie a Produzioni dal Basso e off-line grazie a decine di incontri pubblici – che ha aiutato a far conoscere la storia di At-Tuwani, è stato visto da migliaia di persone in centinaia di proiezioni nel mondo.

Il ritorno ad At-Tuwani

Nel 2018 siamo tornati ad At-Tuwani per raccontare la storia di “Youth of Sumud”, un collettivo di giovani e teenagers nato e cresciuto sotto occupazione militare e all’interno della lotta popolare del villaggio, composto da ragazzi e ragazze che studiano e si impegnano per garantire a sé e ai loro concittadini la possibilità di continuare a esistere sulla propria terra e ottenere un futuro migliore. I ragazzi e le ragazze di YOS sono i bambini che dieci anni addietro abbiamo filmato mentre compivano un estenuante tragitto dal villaggio di Tuba a At-Tuwani scortati dai soldati dell’esercito israeliano (scorta istituita a seguito dei violenti attacchi portati avanti ai danni dei bambini dai coloni di Ma’On e Havat Ma’on, che furono fonte di proteste e indignazione nella stessa Israele); sono i bambini che abbiamo visto andare a scuola e che sognavano la scomparsa dell’occupazione.

Crescendo, alcuni di questi ragazzi hanno costituito un collettivo di lotta chiamato “Youth of Sumud”, decidendo non solo di proseguire l’azione di resistenza nonviolenta del comitato popolare del villaggio ma anche di riappropriarsi (simbolicamente e materialmente) delle terre che sono state sottratte ai loro concittadini, andando ad abitare nelle grotte evacuate di Sarura.

Vogliamo raccontare la storia di Youth of Sumud perchè possa costituire un esempio concreto di speranza, una lotta pacifica condotta all’insegna della dignità umana, il cui esito resta tuttora incerto ma il cui finale è scritto attraverso la storia di ciascuno. Una storia minuscola rispetto alla Storia con la S maiuscola, ma allo stesso tempo universale e rappresentativa di un conflitto che sembra non trovare mai fine.

Un conflitto che, come tutti i conflitti, potrà trovare un esito positivo solo nella piena accettazione dell’essere umano, riconoscendone l’esistenza e dando ad esso visibilità. E, soprattutto, come i ragazzi e le ragazze di Youth of Sumud sembrano fare nei confronti dei loro pari, speranza.

Il film

Sarura è un documentario low budget girato da una troupe leggera nell’arco di alcune settimane trascorse nei villaggi di Sarura e At-Tuwani, con il supporto logistico e scientifico associazione italiana Operazione Colomba, presente sul territorio da molti anni.

Il documentario segue i ragazzi e le ragazze di Youth of Sumud per alcune settimane sancendo l’inizio di un dialogo tra noi e loro che continua tutt’ora. Il film mescola le riprese realizzate in Palestina nel 2018 con il materiale d’archivio girato dai ragazzi nel corso degli ultimi tre anni, periodo in cui la loro attività si è condensata attorno all’esperienza di Sarura e al recupero delle sue grotte.

Nel film il loro racconto dell’oggi è alternato al racconto di ieri, quando raccontavano della vita trascorsa tra aggressioni dei coloni e arresti arbitrari da parte della polizia israeliana, dei loro sogni e delle loro speranze.

Lo scopo del film è riuscire a gettare luce su cosa potrà essere il futuro di questa terra, mostrando non le strade lastricate dalla violenza che costantemente viene da queste zone, ma la forza di una esperienza di lotta nonviolenta e di resilienza che ha gli occhi di giovani che conoscono molto bene l’aggressione e l’arbitrio, ma hanno imparato a camminare su una strada che oltre a rifiutare l’odio e l’intolleranza, crea le condizioni per il loro superamento.

Perché la coproduzione?

“ Sarura – the future is an unknown place ” è il decimo lungometraggio che produciamo attraverso produzioni dal basso, la nostra rete informale di sostegno e la distribuzione indipendente. In questi anni, il crowdfunding ci ha permesso non solamente di rendere sostenibili dei progetti di produzione cinematografica, ma anche e soprattutto di porre una base per la circuitazione delle opere e la loro diffusione, consentendo la conoscenza al grande pubblico dei temi affrontati.

Diventare co-produttori dei nostri film significa anche partecipare ad una rete progettuale che cerca di rendere riconoscibile e sostenibile (attraverso la piattaforma Openddb.it – Distribuzioni dal Basso ) la produzione indipendente, sociale e critica che promuoviamo e grazie all’aiuto di tutte e tutti, produciamo.

Crediamo sia necessario mettere in discussione un sistema produttivo e distributivo ribaltando le logiche del mercato cinematografico, dimostrando che si possono realizzare progetti culturali di alto livello a partire dalla giusta retribuzione per il lavoro e lo sforzo creativo fatto, creando reti di comunità e persone che attraverso la produzioni dal basso rendono sostenibile tutto questo.

L’idea di base di questo progetto è che questo film, veramente indipendente, verrà finanziato grazie al diretto coinvolgimento di tutti coloro che vogliono che sia realizzato.

Serve proprio ad immaginarsi non solo nuove forme di produzione/distribuzione, ma anche nuove forme di di sostegno economico, di comunità.

Vuol dire ricoprire un ruolo attivo nella produzione culturale indipendente , dando un significato ben preciso ad un termine inflazionato e che troppo spesso è stato svuotato del suo reale significato: quello di produrre cambiamenti all’interno della società attraverso la narrazione del reale, sperimentando modalità di sostentamento che si basino su nuove formule di rapporto economico e sul meccanismo del dono .

La campagna

Per rendere economicamente sostenibile questo progetto, abbiamo bisogno del tuo aiuto. In questi anni la coproduzione popolare ci ha permesso di continuare a realizzare film in maniera del tutto indipendente e a costruire una rete di distribuzione per la diffusione delle opere. Non si tratta solo di produrre dei film, ma di renderli anche visibili grazie all’aiuto della nostra rete di coproduttori!

Tre sono i modi che ci possono aiutare a portare a termine il film:

1- aiutarci nella diffusione della campagna e della coproduzione del film

2- organizzare nel tuo territorio una serata di presentazione del progetto e di raccolta fondi e quote di coproduzione

3- fare la tua donazione e diventare parte del film

Scopri nella sezione “ricompense” tutte le modalità di sostentamento del progetto. Per rimanere aggiornato sulla campagna, sulla produzione del film e su quanto accade ad At-Tuwani e in West Bank, ti invitiamo a seguire la nostra pagina Facebook e quella di Operazione Colomba.

At the gates of the Negev desert, a group of young Palestinian struggles using video-cameras and nonviolent actions to defend their villages against the Israeli military occupation, taking back the land and the caves that have been stolen from their families.

Sarura is a village made of caves located at the gates of the Negev desert, inhabited until the mid-90s by semi-nomadic Palestinian shepherds, abandoned after the construction of two Israeli colonies and the repeated attacks by settlers with the complicity of the Israeli army. Today the caves of Sarura have been restored by a group of young Palestinians, gathered in a collective called “Youth of Sumud (Resistance)”: they are the sons and daughters of nonviolent militants of the popular resistance committee of the adjacent village of At- Tuwani, who for more than 20 years have managed to resist evacuation attempts of their land thanks to nonviolent actions and the solidarity of Israeli and international peace activists. The boys and girls of YOS are trying to bring back life in the village of Sarura, planting olive trees, escorting the shepherds of the area with their cameras and helping other villages threatened with eviction orders by the Israeli government with their presence. A fragile but powerful struggle, capable of undermining the expansion plans of the government of Israel that would like to remove all the shepherds of the area. With “Tomorrow’s Land” (2010) we talked about At-Tuwani’s experience of resistance, today with “Sarura” we want to imagine the future that will come together with the new generation.

Tomorrow’s Land: 10 years ago

The story of the village of At-Tuwani is the one we filmed and told in our first film “Tomorrow’s Land – how we decided to tear down the invisible wall” (2011 – winner of many prizes in Italy, a documentary that was selected for David di Donatello, Thessaloniki Film Festival, Al Jazeera Film Festival among others), focusing on the experience of the nonviolent resistance of the Popular Committee in the South Hebron Hills.

During the last ten years, the settlements near At-Tuwani kept expanding, increasing the number of their inhabitants, building houses and animal farms. At the same time, the Israelian Army kept fighting against the Palestinian presence in the area, demolishing every new house, making the daily life harder with temporary check-points and gratuitous controls, always searching for new pretexts to move away people from their own houses. A documentary made thanks to hundreds of supporters online and offline and screenings that came to life in many Italian and world cities.

Back to At-Tuwani

In 2018 we returned to At-Tuwani to tell the story of “Youth of Sumud”, a collective of teenagers and young people born and raised under military occupation and within the Popular Committee Struggle of the village. The boys and girls of YOS are the children that ten years ago we filmed while making an exhausting journey from the village of Tuba to At-Tuwani escorted by soldiers of the Israeli army (escort established following the violent attacks carried out by the settlers); they are the children we saw go to school and who dreamed of the disappearance of the occupation. Growing up, some of these boys and girls have formed a collective called “Youth of Sumud”, deciding not just to carry on the nonviolent actions of resistance of the village’s Popular Committee, but also to reappropriate (simbolically and tangibly) of the lands stolen to their fellow citizens, going to live in the evicted caves of Sarura.

We want to tell the story of Youth of Sumud so that it can be a concrete example of hope, a peaceful struggle waged under the banner of human dignity, whose outcome is still uncertain but whose ending is written through the history of each. A tiny story compared to History with a capital H, but at the same time universal and representative of a conflict that never seems to end. A conflict that, like all conflicts, can only find a positive outcome in the full acceptance of the human being, recognizing his existence and giving him visibility. And above all, as the boys and girls of Youth of Sumud seem to do towards their peers, hope.

The movie

Sarura is a low budget documentary shot by a light troupe over a few weeks spent in the villages of Sarura and At-Tuwani, with the logistical and scientific support of the Italian Operation Dove association, present in the area for many years . The documentary follows the boys and girls of Youth of Sumud for a few weeks, marking the beginning of a dialogue between us and them that continues today. The film mixes the shooting made in Palestine in 2018 with the archival material shot by the boys over the past three years, a period in which their activity has condensed around the experience of Sarura and the recovery of his caves.

In the film, their story of today is alternated with yesterday’s story, when they told of the life spent between attacks by settlers and arbitrary arrests by the Israeli police, their dreams and their hopes. The aim of the film is to be able to shed light on what the future of this earth could be, showing not the roads paved by the violence that is constantly narrated from these areas, but the strength of a nonviolent struggle and resilience experience that has the eyes of young boys and girls who know aggression and arbitrariness very well, but have learned to walk on a road that, in addition to rejecting hatred and intolerance, creates the conditions for their overcoming.

Why the co-production?

“Sarura – the future is an unknown place” is the 10th documentary we are producing through Produzioni dal Basso, our informal support network, and the independent distribution. In these years, crowdfunding allowed us not only to make our cinema projects sustainable, but also to grow a base for the distribution of these projects, making the themes we issued available to a wide audience. Becoming a co-producer of one of our movies means also to join a network that is trying to make independent, social and critic production sustainable (through Openddb.com).

We believe it is necessary to question the production and distribution system overturning the means of cinema market, showing that it is possible to create high-end cultural projects starting from the fair retribution for the creative work behind the project, creating networks of communities and people that make all of this possible.

The starting point of this project is that this movie, a truly independent one, is going to be funded directly involving every person that wants this made. It’s not just about thinking of new ways of producing and distributing, but also about thinking of new forms of economic sustainability as a community. It means to play an active role in independent cultural production, giving a real meaning to an hackneyed word that was too often deprived of its own sense: to start a change inside society through the narration of reality, finding new sustainability models based on new economic relationships and on the idea of donation.

The campaign

To make this project sustainable, we need your help. In these years, grass-roots co-production allowed us to keep on making movies in a truly independent way and to build a distribution network. It’s not just about making movies, but also to make them available to many thanks to our networks of co-producers!

There are three ways to help us getting the movie done:

1- helping us sharing the campaign of co-production

2- organising a project presentation in your area to collect co-production shares and donations

3- making your donation and being part of the movie

Find out in the “Reward” section all the ways to help the project. To be kept up-to-date about the campaign, the movie production and what happens in At-Tuwani and in West Bank, we invite you to follow our Facebook page and also Operation Dove’s Facebook page.