Tent of Nations Italia – Newsletter Nr. 23

70

Tent of Nations, la fattoria di Daoud Nassar, accoglie visitatori, pellegrini e volontari da ogni parte del mondo. Questi possono fattivamente sostenere la fattoria lavorando la terra, intervenendo sulla manutenzione delle strutture o affiancando i progetti di sviluppo rivolti alle donne e ai bambini palestinesi. Grazie all’aiuto dei visitatori, la famiglia Nassar riesce a supportare coloro le cui vite sono messe alla prova dalle grandi difficoltà di quei luoghi. Ogni persona impara, condivide e cresce, aprendo così la propria mentalità a nuove prospettive. Un circolo virtuoso di relazione!
Carissimi tutti,

l’anno sta per volgere al termine. Dall’ultima Newsletter sono successe molte cose nella fattoria Nassar, una su tutte: sono tornati i volontari e visitatori internazionali! Pur con le restrizioni e con difficoltà per i permessi, considerando il periodo, persone da diversi paesi sono riuscite a raggiungere Tent of Nations.
Dopo oltre un anno e mezzo, la fattoria si è ripopolata di persone che hanno scelto di tornare ad aiutare Daoud nelle attività della fattoria. A fine estate e in autunno, molti gruppi, pur se numericamente piccoli, per breve tempo e senza poter fermarsi a dormire in fattoria, hanno riabbracciato la famiglia Nassar raccontandosi reciprocamente, come succede quando non si vede un caro amico da molto tempo. Hanno sollevato i Nassar da alcune fatiche nel lavoro nei campi, allontanandoli dalla solitudine e contribuendo a fortificare la loro speranza.

Di seguito il messaggio di Daoud di inizio dicembre, buona lettura:
Dear Friends of Tent of Nations,
greetings from Bethlehem. I hope this message finds you well and in good health. It is a difficult time for all of us since the pandemic is hitting many countries with a new wave of the virus.

At the beginning of September, the Registration Committee of the Israeli Military Authority informed our attorney that a hearing was scheduled on the 13th of December 2021 to discuss next steps to re-register the Tent of Nations land. Completion of the land re-registration constitutes Israeli authorities’ recognition that the Nassar farm is privately owned land in Area C of the West Bank.
We hope that this meeting will not be postponed.

In October, a demolition order was discovered on a fence at the entrance of a cave that is used to host volunteers, ordering the cave’s destruction. A hearing was held on the 17th of November at the Israeli Military court in Beit El. Thank God, our attorney succeeded in obtaining a temporary freeze of this demolition order.
We are now preparing with our lawyer for the hearing on the 13th of December. We are grateful for the strong partnership of our international friends in the United States and Europe. Your efforts are making a difference. We are very appreciative of your solidarity and support on our long journey for justice and ask that you continue advocating for TON, as we approach the 13th of December.

We ask that our European friends continue to pressure those in Embassies and Representative Missions to ensure that the re-registration process will proceed smoothly and end in our favor.

In the last 3 months, the Tent of Nations hosted visiting groups and delegations. In September we hosted a small group of German teachers, and a group of local young people who came to volunteer for a day.
We continued to raise awareness of the Tent of Nations through online meetings with churches and friends in the United States and Europe.

In October, we hosted a political delegation from the US Embassy, a small delegation of church leaders from Jerusalem, and a delegation from a peace movement in Austria.
During the olive harvest, we hosted a local youth group from Bethlehem, a scout group from East Jerusalem, a group of international volunteers who are staying in Jerusalem and the German consulate team from Ramallah who helped with picking olives.

In November, a delegation from France and from the United States came to visit the Tent of Nations. We also had two groups of volunteers who helped for a day.

We are thankful to all who came and visited the Tent of Nations in the year 2021. We hope to welcome more visitors in 2022.

The year 2021 was difficult for many people around the world including us, but we have many things to thank God for. We hope the year 2022 will bring more love and justice to our world.

Our journey for justice is full of obstacles, but we are determined to continue without giving up. Thank you for accompanying us on this long journey and for all your support and solidarity.

Our journey continues with faith, love, and hope in action.
Blessings and Salaam,
Daoud Nassar
Cari amici di Tent of Nations,
saluti da Betlemme. Spero stiate bene e in salute. È un momento difficile per tutti: la pandemia sta colpendo molti paesi con una nuova ondata.

A inizio settembre, il Comitato dell’Autorità militare israeliana aveva comunicato al nostro avvocato la data dell’udienza per il 13 dicembre 2021 riguardo la nuova registrazione della fattoria. La sentenza della ri-registrazione costituisce il riconoscimento da parte delle autorità israeliane che la fattoria Nassar è di proprietà privata nell’Area C del West Bank. Ci auguriamo che questo incontro non venga rinviato.

A ottobre, appeso alla recinzione d’ingresso, abbiamo trovato un ordine di demolizione per una grotta, in cui siamo soliti  ospitare i volontari. Il 17 novembre si è tenuta l’udienza al tribunale militare israeliano di Beit El. Grazie a Dio, il nostro avvocato è riuscito a sospendere temporaneamente questo ordine di demolizione.
Ora ci stiamo preparando con il nostro avvocato per l’udienza del 13 dicembre. Siamo grati per la forte collaborazione dei nostri amici internazionali negli Stati Uniti e in Europa. I vostri sforzi stanno facendo la differenza. Apprezziamo molto la vostra solidarietà e sostegno nel nostro lungo viaggio per la giustizia e vi chiediamo di continuare a sostenere Tent of Nations mentre ci avviciniamo al 13 dicembre.

Chiediamo agli amici europei di continuare a sollecitare chi svolge la propria attività nelle ambasciate e nelle organizzazioni di rappresentanza per garantire che il processo si concluda senza problemi a nostro favore.

Negli ultimi 3 mesi, Tent of Nations ha ospitato gruppi e delegazioni in visita. A settembre è stato qui un piccolo gruppo di insegnanti tedeschi e di giovani palestinesi, venuti ad aiutarci per una giornata.
Abbiamo continuato a parlare di Tent of Nations negli incontri online con gruppi religiosi e amici sia negli Stati Uniti che in Europa.

In ottobre abbiamo accolto una rappresentanza politica dell’Ambasciata degli Stati Uniti, una piccola delegazione di responsabili ecclesiastici di Gerusalemme e una delegazione austriaca di un movimento pacifista.
Durante la raccolta delle olive, abbiamo ospitato giovani di Betlemme, scout di Gerusalemme Est, volontari internazionali che hanno dormito a Gerusalemme e consoli tedeschi di Ramallah: ci ha aiutato con la raccolta.

A novembre, una delegazione francese e americana ha fatto visita a Tent of Nations. Abbiamo avuto anche 2 gruppi di volontari che ci hanno aiutato per un giorno.

Siamo grati a tutte le persone che hanno visitato Tent of Nations nel 2021. Speriamo di accogliere più visitatori nel 2022.

Il 2021 è stato difficile per molte persone in tutto il mondo, noi compresi, ma abbiamo molte cose per cui ringraziare Dio. Speriamo che il 2022 porti più amore e giustizia nel nostro mondo.

Il nostro cammino per la giustizia è pieno di ostacoli, ma siamo determinati a continuare senza arrenderci. Grazie di accompagnarci con il vostro sostegno e solidarietà in questo lungo viaggio.

Il nostro viaggio continua con atti di fede, amore e speranza.
Benedizioni e Salaam,
Daoud Nassar
Il gruppo di olandesi, riuscito ad andare in fattoria, invia un messaggio agli amici italiani della fattoria:
Dutch volunteers at Tent of Nations
In November 2021, Israel opened the borders for a couple of weeks. Four volunteers from the Netherlands were able to enter and to volunteer on the farm. “It is very special to be back on the farm. The Nassar family has gone through an extreme difficult time over the last two years: court cases, tensions, attacks, and no presence of international volunteers. We feel very privileged that we have been able to come to the farm, assist with practical work, and spend precious time with the family. As soon as the borders open again, we encourage volunteers from Italy also to come, with either a friend or a group, in order to support the family both practically and morally. See you soon!”

Volontari olandesi alla Tenda delle Nazioni
A novembre 2021 Israele ha aperto le frontiere per un paio di settimane. 4 volontari dai Paesi Bassi sono riusciti a partire e a trascorrere un periodo di volontariato in fattoria. “È davvero speciale tornare in fattoria. La famiglia Nassar ha attraversato un periodo di estrema difficoltà negli ultimi due anni: processi giudiziari, tensioni, attentati e assenza di volontari internazionali. Ci sentiamo molto privilegiati per essere riusciti ad andare in fattoria, dare il nostro contributo con il lavoro pratico e trascorrere del tempo prezioso con la famiglia. Non appena le frontiere riapriranno, incoraggiamo anche i volontari dall’Italia, con un amico o in gruppo, a venire qui per sostenere la famiglia, sia per un aiuto pratico che per un supporto morale. A presto!”
Di seguito il video con il messaggio di Daoud, di pochi giorni fa, agli amici italiani.
Per visualizzarlo, clicca QUI
Siamo prossimi al Natale, tempo di attesa e di doni. Tent of Nations Italia vi suggerisce una lettura da regalarvi e da regalare ai vostri affetti durante le imminenti festività.
“Tre volte a Gerusalemme” di Ferdinando Gentilini, – 2020 ed. La Nave di Teseo.

L’autore racconta i suoi anni vissuti a Gerusalemme:
“E che per giorni, dopo essere stato nominato, continuai ad arrovellarmi il cervello con la stessa domanda: ma avrò fatto bene ad accettare l’incarico, oppure invece della missione diplomatica più bella del mondo mi hanno rifilato un bidone?”

In questo tempo di lontananza fisica da quella che con sintesi e rispetto definiamo Terra Santa, prendere tra le mani il libro di Gentilini può essere non solo esercizio di vicinanza, ma anche occasione per rinnovare la speranza che tutti portiamo nel cuore, ovvero che ci sia qualcuno che vuole davvero raggiungere un bene più giusto per entrambi i popoli di Israele e Palestina.
Ferdinando ci svela l’operato silenzioso, quello che non appare sotto i riflettori, il lavoro paziente, minuto e delicato, del diplomatico di professione e di vocazione. In particolar modo, di quella diplomazia europea che, proprio perché rappresenta l’interesse di molti stati, non può che giocarsi la carta dei diritti umani e del bene comune sopra ogni altro interesse, puramente economico e di parte.
Gentilini, dal 2015 al 2018, ha vissuto a Gerusalemme come inviato europeo per il processo di pace israelo-palestinese. Al termine di questo delicato incarico, ci consegna un volume diviso in tre parti: la prima dedicata alla scoperta personale di Gerusalemme, la seconda alla sua esperienza diplomatica e l’ultima all’avvicinamento della letteratura locale, come occasione per aprire spazi di comprensione più profondi sulla realtà Israeliana e Palestinese.
La sua penna scorre in modo chiaro e coinvolgente. Le esperienze, le sensazioni e il mondo di relazioni e di incontri descritti, ci vengono consegnati attraverso queste pagine con una intensità tale da riportarci, negli occhi e nel cuore, i tanti tasselli che compongono le esperienze simili o assonanti che ciascuno di noi ha vissuto in Terra Santa.
Un libro prezioso che regala uno sguardo di speranza e rinnova il desiderio di un impegno sempre più maturo e consapevole verso una terra e una umanità che ritroveremo segnata da questa pandemia, e per questo inevitabilmente cambiata.
Le donazioni a Tent of Nations.
In questo ultimo periodo sono stati raccolti oltre 1.300€ dalle donazioni ricevute e dal ricavato dei mercatini natalizi. Entro l’anno, verrà inviata a Daoud l’ultima tranche dell’intera somma.
Grazie di cuore per il vostro gesto concreto di solidarietà nei confronti di Daoud e per l’atto di fiducia nei confronti del progetto Tent of Nations Italia.
Grazie al supporto di Liber ODV e a Elisa assieme al suo Jam Team per l’impegno costante anche in questo anno difficile. Un ringraziamento per le donazioni a Marco e Meri, Daniela, Severina, Silvia, Daniele, Valeria, Paola, Nadia, Fabiana, Laura, Jana e Andrea, Valentina e Roberto, Anna e Francesco, Sara, Gino, Alessandro e famiglia, Chiara e famiglia, la scuola sacra famiglia e a chi ha voluto rimanere nell’anonimato.

Daoud Nassar                               Laura Munaro
Tent of Nations                  Tent of Nations Italia – Qeshet
Tent of Nations Italia – Qeshet

La Tenda delle Nazioni in Italia è un progetto che vuole realizzare ponti di relazione con il Medio Oriente, in particolare con la Palestina, in ambito nazionale e internazionale traendo ispirazione dal messaggio di “Tent of Nations – People building Bridges” della famiglia Nassar. Promuove su territorio nazionale e internazionale iniziative culturali, educative ed ambientali, anche in cooperazione con altre organizzazioni e associazioni, a carattere di solidarietà sociale in tutti i campi inerenti lo sviluppo della persona umana, la conoscenza della cultura del popolo in Medio Oriente, in particolare quello palestinese. Raccoglie inoltre fondi per beneficenza a supporto dei progetti di Tent of Nations.
È possibile dare il proprio contributo tramite:
“Associazione Liber ODV”:
Banca della Valpolicella – Credito Cooperativo di Marano Agenzia: Verona – San Massimo
Beneficiario: Associazione Liber Onlus –  Causale: “Progetto Tent of Nations”
IBAN: IT87O 08315 11700 0000 0008 1509

Tutte le donazioni saranno totalmente devolute a Tent of Nations e consegnate direttamente.

Contatti:
Tent of Nations P.O. Box 28 Bethlehem, Palestine.  Tel:+972-(0)2-274 30 71
Mail: info@tentofnations.org  Sito Internet: www.tentofnations.org

Dall’Italia: qeshet.tonitalia@gmail.com (referente: Laura Munaro)
Inoltra liberamente la Newsletter a chi ritieni opportuno. Se non fai parte della mailing list e vuoi ricevere le news dalla fattoria, mancaci una mail!
Vieni a trovarci nella pagina FB
"Tent of Nations Italia - Qeshet"
tentofnations.it
m@il
tent_of_nations_italia

Quest'opera viene distribuita con Licenza Creative Commons. Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Condividi allo stesso modo 3.0 Italia.

SHARE

Articoli correlatiAutore

Lascia una risposta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.