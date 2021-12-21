Tent of Nations Italia – Newsletter Nr. 23

Dear Friends of Tent of Nations,greetings from Bethlehem. I hope this message finds you well and in good health. It is a difficult time for all of us since the pandemic is hitting many countries with a new wave of the virus.

At the beginning of September , the Registration Committee of the Israeli Military Authority informed our attorney that a hearing was scheduled on the 13th of December 2021 to discuss next steps to re-register the Tent of Nations land. Completion of the land re-registration constitutes Israeli authorities’ recognition that the Nassar farm is privately owned land in Area C of the West Bank.

We hope that this meeting will not be postponed.

In October , a demolition order was discovered on a fence at the entrance of a cave that is used to host volunteers, ordering the cave’s destruction. A hearing was held on the 17th of November at the Israeli Military court in Beit El. Thank God, our attorney succeeded in obtaining a temporary freeze of this demolition order.

We are now preparing with our lawyer for the hearing on the 13th of December. We are grateful for the strong partnership of our international friends in the United States and Europe. Your efforts are making a difference. We are very appreciative of your solidarity and support on our long journey for justice and ask that you continue advocating for TON, as we approach the 13th of December.

We ask that our European friends continue to pressure those in Embassies and Representative Missions to ensure that the re-registration process will proceed smoothly and end in our favor.

In the last 3 months, the Tent of Nations hosted visiting groups and delegations. In September we hosted a small group of German teachers, and a group of local young people who came to volunteer for a day.

We continued to raise awareness of the Tent of Nations through online meetings with churches and friends in the United States and Europe.

In October, we hosted a political delegation from the US Embassy, a small delegation of church leaders from Jerusalem, and a delegation from a peace movement in Austria.

During the olive harvest, we hosted a local youth group from Bethlehem, a scout group from East Jerusalem, a group of international volunteers who are staying in Jerusalem and the German consulate team from Ramallah who helped with picking olives.

In November , a delegation from France and from the United States came to visit the Tent of Nations. We also had two groups of volunteers who helped for a day.

We are thankful to all who came and visited the Tent of Nations in the year 2021. We hope to welcome more visitors in 2022.

The year 2021 was difficult for many people around the world including us, but we have many things to thank God for. We hope the year 2022 will bring more love and justice to our world.

Our journey for justice is full of obstacles, but we are determined to continue without giving up. Thank you for accompanying us on this long journey and for all your support and solidarity.

Our journey continues with faith, love, and hope in action.

Blessings and Salaam,

Daoud Nassar