Yesh Din // SACCHEGGIARE LA TERRA PALESTINESE DICHIARANDOLA “TERRA DI STATO”.

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/04/yesh-din-saccheggiare-la-terra.html

– aprile 19, 2021

Traduzione sintesi

Israele usa definire la terra in Cisgiordania come terra pubblica (“terra di stato”), per stabilire insediamenti nei Territori occupati. Questo rapporto presenta e analizza un ramo particolare della politica della dichiarazione israeliana: il saccheggio della terra palestinese attraverso la dichiarazione di “terre di stato”, in luoghi dove le procedure di insediamento fondiario furono interrotte con l’occupazione della Cisgiordania.

La procedura per la disposizione dei diritti sugli immobili è una procedura complessa, sistematica e centralizzata guidata da un sovrano, che cerca di identificare e quindi regolare, registrare tutta la proprietà dei terreni nel territorio sotto il suo controllo. Nel 1928, il mandato britannico iniziò a registrare, per la prima volta in modo sistematico, i diritti sulla terra nel territorio della “Palestina (Israele)” che era sotto il suo controllo. Da Israele il comandante militare emise un ordine che ordinava la sospensione (congelamento) di tutte le procedure di liquidazione fondiaria.

Sebbene il processo di insediamento non sia stato rinnovato, all’inizio degli anni ’80, l’esercito israeliano, attraverso l’Amministrazione Civile, ha iniziato a usare le leggi ottomane sulla terra e a dichiarare centinaia di migliaia di dunam in Cisgiordania “terre di stato”. Queste terre, gestite dai militari, devono essere utilizzate per i bisogni della popolazione locale che vive sotto il dominio dell’occupazione come, per esempio, incoraggiare la creazione degli insediamenti o delle infrastrutture necessarie.

Tuttavia, Israele ha assegnato la stragrande maggioranza di queste terre a favore dell’espansione degli insediamenti israeliani, costruiti nei Territori occupati in violazione del diritto internazionale. Nell’ultimo decennio questo metodo è stato utilizzato anche per legittimare retroattivamente la costruzione israeliana in terra palestinese.

Nelle terre di almeno 16 insediamenti e villaggi palestinesi in Cisgiordania, prima del giugno 1967, ebbe luogo un accordo sui procedimenti da seguire per il diritto alla terra, che raggiunse una fase avanzata, ma non terminò a causa della sospensione del procedimento da parte di Israele. Si può stimare con grande certezza che se Israele non avesse congelato il processo di insediamento, gran parte delle terre di questi insediamenti sarebbero state registrate come terre private dei palestinesi e non come terre di proprietà del sovrano. Tuttavia Israele ha dichiarato “terre di stato” un’area di almeno 41.000 dunam iniziando il processo di insediamento. Questa politica israeliana annulla quelle procedure di transazione dove i diritti dei palestinesi sono stati riconosciuti e impedisce persino il completamento dei procedimenti e la registrazione delle rivendicazioni dei proprietari terrieri palestinesi in futuro.

Nella politica di dichiarazione delle “terre di stato” Israele fa affidamento sull’uso selettivo dei meccanismi legali che organizzano il regime fondiario in Cisgiordania, in violazione delle disposizioni del diritto internazionale ad esso applicabile. Inoltre la dichiarazione è contraria alla legge locale in Cisgiordania e persino a un ordine firmato dallo stesso comandante militare israeliano. Soprattutto, questa politica viola i diritti di proprietà dei palestinesi e consente l’espropriazione di singoli individui e di comunità palestinesi dalle loro terre.

Israele, da più di 53 anni, non consente ai palestinesi, che hanno iniziato il processo di registrazione delle loro terre, la possibilità di completare la registrazione del loro diritto di proprietà della terra, ma dichiara quelle terre come “terre di stato” e le trasferisce ad uso esclusivo dell’insediamento israeliano in Cisgiordania.

Il 29 novembre 2020 la Corte Suprema ha respinto una petizione presentata da proprietari terrieri palestinesi di Kfar Akev, con l’assistenza di Yesh Din. La petizione riguardava lo status della terra dove è stata condotta una procedura di proprietà incompiuta e Israele ha l’autorità di dichiararla “terra di stato”. La sentenza, che ha accettato la posizione dello Stato, strumentalizza una politica israeliana che viola i diritti di proprietà dei palestinesi in Cisgiordania ed è contraria alle disposizioni del diritto internazionale. Inoltre, la sentenza permetterà il continuo danno a individui e altre comunità palestinesi che hanno preso parte a procedimenti di transazione incompleti. A seguito del rigetto della petizione, i proprietari terrieri e il capo del consiglio del villaggio hanno presentato domanda per un’ulteriore udienza. L’applicazione è in sospeso.

Questo rapporto descrive una politica di saccheggio che non avviene nel vuoto. È parte integrante di uno sforzo israeliano su larga scala per aumentare il controllo israeliano della terra della Cisgiordania e legalizzare retroattivamente qualsiasi costruzione israeliana illegale nei territori occupati.

——————————————————

Israel uses declaration of public land (“state land”) in the West Bank as a significant means to reinforce its settlement enterprise in the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt). This report presents and analyses a specific feature of Israel’s declaration policy: declaring Palestinian land to be “state land” in areas where settlement of title was halted after Israel occupied the West Bank, in order to appropriate this land.

‘Settlement of title’ to land is a complex, systematic and centralized procedure initiated by the sovereign. It is undertaken in order to identify and then title and register all title to land in the territory subject to the sovereign’s control. In 1928 the British Mandate government began to systematically register title to land for the first time in Palestine, which was subject to its control. Settlement of title in the West Bank continued under Jordanian rule; by 1967, settlement of title was concluded for approximately one third of all West Bank land. After Israel occupied the West Bank, the Israeli military commander issued an order suspending all settlement of title procedures.

Although settlement of title was never renewed, during the early 1980s the Israeli army began applying Ottoman Land Code; by way of the Civil Administration, it declared hundreds of thousands of dunam of West Bank land “state land”. This land, which is administered by the Israeli army, is meant for the use of the local Palestinian population living under occupation, such as for building towns and villages or for necessary infrastructure. In spite of this, Israel allocated the vast majority of this land for expanding Israeli settlements, which were built in the oPt in violation of international law. Over the past decade, this means has been used to retroactively authorize illegal Israeli construction on Palestinian land.

Settlement of title procedures were underway and reached an advanced stage in at least 16 Palestinian villages and towns prior to 1967, but these procedures were never concluded because Israel suspended settlement of title. It is highly likely that if Israel had not suspended settlement of title, a large portion of these villages’ land would have been registered as private land belonging to Palestinian individuals and not as land belonging to the sovereign. Despite this, Israel has declared at least 41,000 dunam of land where settlement of title was underway as “state land”. This policy annuls settlement of title proceedings in places where prima facie rights of Palestinians were recognized, and it effectively prevents settlement of title from being concluded – preventing the Palestinian landowners’ rights to title from ever being registered.

Israel’s policy of declaring “state land” in areas where settlement of title was halted is based on selective application of the legal mechanisms that regulate the land regime in the West Bank. Israel does so in violation of the rules of international law that apply to Israel as the occupying power in the West Bank. Such declarations also violate the local law in force in the West Bank and the military order issued by the Israeli military commander (Order Concerning Government Property). Above all, Israel’s policy infringes upon the right to property of Palestinians who took part in settlement of title and allows it to dispossess Palestinian individuals and communities of their land.

In practice, Israel, which is and has been responsible for the land registry in the West Bank for over 53 years, is benefiting from this policy. Israel does not permit Palestinians who participated in settlement of title to complete the process and register title to their land, but it does declare these very same lands “state land” and transfers them to the exclusive use of the Israeli settlement enterprise in the West Bank.

On November 29, 2020, the Israeli High Court of Justice (HCJ) rejected the petition filed by Palestinian landowners from Kafr ‘Aqab with the assistance of Yesh Din. The petition addressed the status of village land where settlement of title began but was not concluded, and Israel’s authority to declare “state land” there. The judgement, which accepted the State’s position, endorses Israel’s policy of dispossession. This policy infringes upon Palestinians’ right to property in the West Bank and violates the rules of international law. Moreover, this judgement will allow additional Palestinian individuals and communities who participated in unconcluded settlement of title proceedings to be harmed. After the Court rejected the petition, the landowners and head of the Kafr ‘Aqab village council filed a motion for an additional hearing in an expanded panel of justices. The motion is pending.

This report depicts a policy of land theft that is inseparable from the broader Israeli effort to increase Israeli control over land in the West Bank and retroactively authorize all illegal Israeli construction in the West Bank.