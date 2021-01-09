Zehava Galon // Silenzio di fronte alla demolizione e ai pogrom da parte degli estremisti ebrei, il braccio militare degli insediamenti

tratto da: https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/01/zehava-galon-silenzio-di-fronte-alla.html
Palestinian vehicles allegedly set on fire by radical Israeli settlers near the Dead Sea, April 14, 2020
Traduzione sintesi
Due campagne sono attualmente in corso nei territori: demolizione di case e di strutture e pogrom da parte dei “giovani delle colline”. Venerdì scorso un soldato delle forze di difesa israeliane ha sparato al collo ad Haroun Abu Aram, un palestinese delle colline meridionali di Hebron. Sparare al collo è insolito per l’IDF, ma è sintomatico di ciò che sta accadendo.
La prima campagna: secondo i dati di B’Tselem, nel 2020 Israele ha demolito 152 unità residenziali e 412 strutture (escluse le demolizioni a Gerusalemme Est). È l’azione di Israele nella distruzione di comunità indesiderate che ha portato a una situazione dove un soldato ha sparato al collo a un uomo disarmato, sebbene la vittima non rappresentasse un pericolo e stesse solo cercando di trattenere un generatore. Il motivo di questa campagna è ovvio: Israele è stato costretto a ritirarsi dal piano di annettere l’Area C (60 per cento della Cisgiordania). Gli accordi con gli stati del Golfo hanno portato alla sepoltura dell’annessione, ma il governo è ancora bloccato con il più forte gruppo di pressione israeliano, i coloni e sta tentando di attuare un’annessione de facto – perché un’annessione de jure richiederebbe un prezzo troppo alto. I villaggi che Israele riuscirà a cancellare o ridurre diventeranno ulteriori aree di avamposti. Potrebbe volerci un anno, ma è così che funziona il metodo. Si utilizza l’inganno, il furto, la copertura dell’oscurità, l’immunità del governo. Si deve lavorare velocemente prima che il presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti ,Joe Biden, entri alla Casa Bianca e possibilmente metta fine ai festeggiamenti. Questo è un braccio dell’annessione non ufficiale.
La seconda campagna ossia i ripetuti pogrom della “gioventù in cima alla collina”, il braccio militare degli insediamenti contro i palestinesi. I pogromchiks entrano nel cuore delle comunità palestinesi, seminano distruzione e attaccano i residenti. Circa una settimana fa, secondo un rapporto di Yesh Din: Volunteers for Human Rights, hanno ferito una ragazza di 13 anni nel suo letto nel villaggio di Kifl Haris; con una pietra che si è schiantata contro il balcone di casa sua.
I pogrom si svolgono quasi ogni notte. Sono documentati e l’IDF ne è a conoscenza: spesso l’esercito arriva per scortare i pogromchik a casa. Quindi non prenderanno freddo, Dio non voglia. Alti funzionari dell’establishment della difesa hanno avvertito che la furia dei coloni è andata fuori controllo. Le statistiche sono familiari a loro, se non al pubblico.
I media israeliani, che sono apparentemente indipendenti, hanno a malapena riferito sulle due campagne. Perché dovrebbe finire nei guai con i coloni e con Yair Netanyahu? La paura del linciaggio online a destra sta paralizzando anche i politici. Nessuno si aspetta niente dal primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu. Tace anche Benny Gantz, forse la figura più patetica nella storia della politica israeliana, che interpreta il ruolo di ministro della Difesa. Va bene, ha già abbastanza tacche sulla cintura, perché dovrebbe impedire agli altri di divertirsi?
Con mio rammarico, anche Yair Lapid, Ofer Shelah, Avi Nissenkorn e Ron Huldai mantengono il silenzio, la codardia dei centristi che hanno paura di perdere due elettori che cercano ancora di decidere tra loro e Gideon Sa’ar. Le truppe di Sa’ar da una parte, una politica di annessione dall’altra e un silenzio codardo nel mezzo.
Quando arriva il giorno delle elezioni, ricorda cosa è stato represso. Ricorda che sei prima di tutto un essere umano e non una persona che fa calcoli strategici. Quando voti, pensa a chi prenderà provvedimenti per combattere questo letale movimento a tenaglia, che sta operando senza alcuna discussione pubblica. Devi far parte della discussione pubblica, prima che la disperazione vinca la paura e precipitiamo di nuovo in giorni sanguinosi.
Articolo qui
Two campaigns are now taking place in the territories: demolition of homes and structures, and pogroms by the “hilltop youth.” Last Friday an Israel Defense Forces soldier shot Haroun Abu Aram, a Palestinian from the South Hebron Hills, in the neck. Shooting in the neck is unusual for the IDF, but it is symptomatic of what is happening in Israel’s backyard.
The first campaign: According to the figures of B’Tselem, in 2020 Israel demolished 152 residential units and 412 structures (not including demolitions in East Jerusalem). It is Israel’s insistence on destroying unwanted communities that has led to a situation whereby a soldier shot an unarmed man in the neck, although the victim did not represent a danger and was only trying to hold onto a generator.The reason for this campaign is obvious: Israel was forced to retreat from the plan to annex Area C (60 percent of the West Bank), of which the prime minister had boasted (remember the “cabinet meeting on Sunday” that never took place?). The agreements with the Gulf states led to a donkey’s burial for the annexation.
But the government is still stuck with Israel’s strongest pressure group, the settlers, and is attempting to implement a de facto annexation – because a de jure annexation would exact an overly high price. Villages that Israel manages to erase or shrink will become additional areas of outposts. That may take a year, but that’s how the method works – with possible deception, with a suspicion of theft, under cover of darkness, with government immunity. And we have to work fast before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House and possibly puts an end to the festivities.
That’s one arm of the unofficial annexation. The second campaign: repeated pogroms by the “hilltop youth,” the military arm of the settlement enterprise, against Palestinians. Pogromchiks enter the heart of Palestinian communities, sow destruction and attack residents. About a week ago, according to a report by Yesh Din: Volunteers for Human Rights, they wounded a 13-year-old girl in her bed in the village of Kifl Haris; she was hurt by a stone that smashed into the balcony of her home.
The pogroms take place almost every night. They are documented and the IDF is aware of them – often the army arrives to escort the pogromchiks home. So they won’t catch cold, God forbid. Senior defense establishment officials have warned that the settlers’ rampaging has gotten out of control. The statistics are familiar to them, if not to the public.
-
Settler violence is out of control – and politicians’ silence is enabling it, security sources say
-
Police face heat after Sandak death: Pressure mounts to shut settler crime unit
-
Why Israel’s settlers aren’t scared of Joe Biden
The Israeli media, which is ostensibly independent, has barely reported on the two campaigns. Why should it get into trouble with the settlers and with Yair Netanyahu? Fear of the online lynch mob on the right is paralyzing the politicians as well. Nobody expects anything from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Benny Gantz, perhaps the most pathetic figure in the history of Israeli politics, who is playing the role of defense minister, is also silent. All right, he already has enough notches on his belt, why should he keep others from having their fun?
But to my regret, Yair Lapid, Ofer Shelah, Avi Nissenkorn and Ron Huldai are also maintaining silence – the cowardice of centrists who are afraid of losing two voters still trying to decide between them and Gideon Sa’ar. Sa’ar’s troops on one side, an annexation policy on the other, and a cowardly silence in the middle.
When Election Day arrives, remember what is being repressed. Remember that you are first of all human beings, and not people making strategic calculations. When you vote, think about who will take steps to combat this lethal pincer movement, which is operating without any public discussion. You must be part of the public discussion – before desperation overcomes fear, and we plummet into bloody days once again.
https://frammentivocalimo.blogspot.com/2021/01/zehava-galon-silenzio-di-fronte-alla.html
Quest'opera viene distribuita con Licenza Creative Commons. Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Condividi allo stesso modo 3.0 Italia.